What Is the Backstage Reaction to Tiffany Stratton Facing Backlash After Using Racial Slur Against Jade Cargill: WWE Report

Former NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton is rapidly climbing the ranks in WWE and has the potential to become a prominent figure in the future. However, Stratton recently encountered controversy after posting a story about her tag team match against Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

In the post, Stratton included a racist slur while describing an action against Jade Cargill. This led to significant backlash, with fans demanding that WWE take disciplinary action against her. Following the criticism, Stratton removed the story.

A recent report by PWInsider discussed WWE's backstage reaction to the incident involving Tiffany Stratton. According to their sources, Stratton is not facing any internal repercussions.

"After speaking to several credible sources, we are told she's absolutely not in trouble for anything internally within WWE and that Stratton has been nothing but praised by management and other talents since moving to the main roster a few months back," the report states.

The report further clarifies that, despite the rumors, Stratton's status within the company remains unchanged, and she continues to be viewed favorably by management due to her high potential.

What's Next For Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton last competed in a triple threat match for the WWE Women's Championship against Bayley and Naomi. Currently, Stratton is setting her sights on becoming the WWE Queen of the Ring at the upcoming premium live event, WWE Kings and Queens of the Ring 2024.

Stratton has advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating Candice LeRae. She is scheduled to face Bianca Belair, one-half of the WWE SmackDown Women's Tag Team Champions, in an upcoming episode of SmackDown. This match is a qualifying round for the Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament.

SmackDown Preview May 17, 2024

This week's Friday Night SmackDown will take place in Jacksonville, Florida, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Here is the list of matches announced for the upcoming episode:

Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul to make Champion vs. Champion Match official Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes – King of the Ring Tournament LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga – King of the Ring Tournament Tiffany Stratton vs. Bianca Belair – Queen of the Ring Tournament Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax – Queen of the Ring Tournament

