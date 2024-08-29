What Is the Beef Between Randy Orton and Machine Gun Kelly? All You Need to Know About Their Feud

Randy Orton and rapper/singer Machine Gun Kelly recently traded barbs on X (FKA Twitter) after the latter claimed that the Viper spoke negatively about him at WWE SummerSlam. The WWE Universe is now wondering if there is real-life heat between the duo or whether it is all a publicity stunt.

MGK made his presence felt at SummerSlam, showing support for Logan Paul in his match against LA Knight. The Grammy-nominated musician even got physically involved in the match in a bid to help Paul retain the US Championship but to no avail.

In a recent edition of Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, MGK revealed that Randy Orton and he had a confrontation when the singer arrived in the ring to see Logan Paul prepare for his match at the Cleaveland Browns Stadium.

He stated on Impaulsive: "I saw Randy Orton. I remember seeing Randy Orton talk s**t about me. There was a point where I was like, ‘I’m going to practice being a new version of myself. Three, two, one. f**k that. Ay man, f**k you."

After Orton caught wind of MGK’s revelation, he took to X to dismiss the rapper’s claims by tweeting a lying face emoji, suggesting that MGK was straight-up lying.

MGK then shot back, implying that their confrontation may have been recorded as the cameras were rolling at the time. In addition, the 34-year-old artist challenged the promotion to release the footage. Furthermore, in a follow-up tweet, MGK addressed Orton directly by tweeting that Orton has his number for an undisclosed reason, which he does not intend to “put on blast,” implying that he could expose something about the WWE legend.

After the exchange, WWE star Xavier Woods took to social media to refute MGK’s claims. Woods indicated that Randy Orton would never let anybody curse him in the face.

By the looks of it, it seems as though the heat between Randy Orton and MGK is real. The Viper, in the past, was known for being a hothead; however, he is a totally different person at present.

As for MGK, this was not the first time that he is involved in a conflict. The rapper has also had a heated spat with UFC star Sean Strickland. Not to mention his iconic rap feud with Eminem. MGK was also a part of WWE segment in 2015, where Kevin Owens powerbombed him off the stage.

Nonetheless, Randy Orton is gearing up for his World Championship match against Gunther at Bash in Berlin. It will be interesting to see if the Viper scores his 15th World Championship win in Germany.