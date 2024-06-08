MLB Bereavement List comes to the rescue for baseball players when they want to go on leave temporarily. This absence can be due to a health scare or death in their family. The members include MLB player’s parents, grandparents, siblings, and children. It also includes the players' wives' families. The concept of the Bereavement List in MLB was first introduced in 2003.

Example 1: An MLB player's mother/father has passed away. In that situation, they are put on the MLB Bereavement List. The leave will last four days to organize the funeral and be there for the family during hard times.

Example 2: An MLB player's wife has undergone a major surgery. The player will also be placed on the Bereavement List in this scenario.

Rules and Regulations of MLB Bereavement List

The tenure of the MLB Bereavement List is a minimum of three days. FYI, it has to be consecutive. And, MLB players can take a maximum of leave of seven days. This, too, has to be consecutive.

The number of days MLB players will be on leave can be based on each one's needs. It is not required to decide the duration well in advance. Also, MLB players continue to get paid by the league while on the Bereavement List. When it comes to the active roster, MLB teams can replace the baseball player while they are on leave.

THIS Miami Marlins shortstop is on the MLB Bereavement List

The team has put Miami Marlins shortstop Tim Anderson on the MLB Bereavement List. Thus, he will have to miss the games against the Cleveland Guardians.

It is a setback for Tim because he is already struggling in this ongoing MLB season. Previously, he has missed games due to injuries and illness. On top of that, Anderson has been batting poorly. Xavier Edwards is expected to show up at the shortstop position in place of Anderson.