Sometimes, players who encounter off-field incidents end up on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List. With the regular season just around the corner, you might be wondering what this really entails. Let’s take a closer look at what it all means.

What is the Commissioner exempt list in NFL?

The NFL Commissioner's Exempt List is defined as a "special player status" that is granted to clubs only under specific conditions. Teams can add players to the list if the commissioner has determined, for a variety of reasons, that they are temporarily exempt from counting toward the Active List cap.

The commissioner alone has the authority to determine who should be on the list and who shouldn't. Organizations have no control over who is included on it or why. However, it is not a list that can be relied upon in all situations.

No exception, under any circumstances, automatically justifies an addition to the list. Furthermore, the commissioner has complete control over whether a player's stay on the Exempt List will be indefinite or will end when they determine that the player has spent the necessary amount of time there to be lifted and placed back on the Active List.

What can you do while on Commissioner’s Exempt list?

There are specific guidelines for being placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List. When an NFL player is on the Exempt List, they are not allowed to play football. Although they are unable to participate in practice or games, the player is permitted to attend meetings, workouts, and receive treatments at the facility.

While on the list, players continue to be paid. It is not considered a fine that results in a loss of income; rather, it is primarily intended to serve as a temporary measure while the league gathers more information before deciding whether to clear or punish the player.

The NFL does not exercise this special circumstance often. However, NFL players have been added to the list in the past for a variety of reasons. At different points in time, players like Chris Henry, Adam Jones, Ndamukong Suh, and Ben Roethlisberger have all been on the list.

Why Is CeeDee Lamb on the Exempt list?

On August 28, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, "WR CeeDee Lamb, who returned to practice today, was granted a two-game roster exemption by the Cowboys. It can be lifted at any time.” The timing of all of this is a little strange, as Lamb signed his new contract and returned to practice on the same day that he was added to the exempt list.

