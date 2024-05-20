What Is the Fastest Pitch in MLB and Who Recorded It? Know the Fastest Pitch in 2023–24 Season
Let’s take a look at the moment when the fastest pitch ever in the history of MLB happened. Read on to know more!
One of the things that make MLB exciting for the fans and the players, is the speed of the pitch delivered by a pitcher. Firing the ball at lightning speed is a fear that only a few can conquer. Shooting the ball at a speed of more than 100 mph is not everyone’s job and only a person with an exceptional skillset can master it.
Fastest pitch in MLB history
History was created in MLB when Chapman, who was then a rookie relief pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds, fired a ball at 105.1 mph speed, recorded by a PITCH/FX system introduced in 2006. Chapman’s fastest delivery then upgraded to 105.8 mph which he recorded on September 24, 2010.
Even after 575 career innings and numerous 100mph+ pitches, Chapman continues to hold the crown of the fastest pitcher in the history of MLB.
But what’s the fastest pitch ever made in the history of MLB? Here’s a list of fastest-ever pitched in the history of MLB:
- Aroldis Chapman – 105.8 mph – Sep. 24, 2010
- Aroldis Chapman – 105.7 mph – July 18, 2016
- Aroldis Chapman – 105.4 mpg – July 18, 2016
- Aroldis Chapman – 105.2 mph – July 22, 2016
- Aroldis Chapman – 105.1 mph – Aug. 2, 2016
- Aroldis Chapman – 105.1 mph – July 22, 2016
- Aroldis Chapman – 105.1 mph – July 18, 2016
- Jordan Hicks – 105 mph – May 20, 2018
- Aroldis Chapman – 105 mph – July 23, 2016
- Jordan Hicks – 105 mph – May 20, 2018
Fastest pitches in 2023-24 season:
- Mason Miller, RP, Oakland A’s – 103.7 mph – April 11
- Mason Miller, RP, Oakland A’s – 103.3 mph – April 11
- Mason Miller, RP, Oakland A’s – 103.3 mph – April 22
- Mason Miller, RP, Oakland A’s – 102.9 mph – April 11
- Mason Miller, RP, Oakland A’s – 102.9 mph – April 14
- Mason Miller, RP, Oakland A’s – 102.6 mph – April 11
- Mason Miller, RP, Oakland A’s – 102.5 mph – April 22
- Mason Miller, RP, Oakland A’s – 102.5 mph – April 22
- Mason Miller, RP, Oakland A’s – 102.4 mph – April 2
- 10. Ryan Helsley, RP, St. Louis Cardinals – 102.4 mph – April 16
