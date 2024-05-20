What Is the Fastest Pitch in MLB and Who Recorded It? Know the Fastest Pitch in 2023–24 Season

Let’s take a look at the moment when the fastest pitch ever in the history of MLB happened. Read on to know more!

Nandini Rikhee
Written by Nandini Rikhee , Sports Journalist
Updated on May 20, 2024 | 03:50 PM IST | 7.2K
Fastest Pitch in MLB History
Fastest Pitch in MLB History (PC: MLB/Instagram)

One of the things that make MLB exciting for the fans and the players, is the speed of the pitch delivered by a pitcher. Firing the ball at lightning speed is a fear that only a few can conquer. Shooting the ball at a speed of more than 100 mph is not everyone’s job and only a person with an exceptional skillset can master it.

Fastest pitch in MLB history

History was created in MLB when Chapman, who was then a rookie relief pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds, fired a ball at 105.1 mph speed, recorded by a PITCH/FX system introduced in 2006. Chapman’s fastest delivery then upgraded to 105.8 mph which he recorded on September 24, 2010.

Even after 575 career innings and numerous 100mph+ pitches, Chapman continues to hold the crown of the fastest pitcher in the history of MLB. 

But what’s the fastest pitch ever made in the history of MLB? Here’s a list of fastest-ever pitched in the history of MLB:

  • Aroldis Chapman – 105.8 mph – Sep. 24, 2010
  • Aroldis Chapman – 105.7 mph – July 18, 2016
  • Aroldis Chapman – 105.4 mpg – July 18, 2016
  • Aroldis Chapman – 105.2 mph – July 22, 2016
  • Aroldis Chapman – 105.1 mph – Aug. 2, 2016
  • Aroldis Chapman – 105.1 mph – July 22, 2016
  • Aroldis Chapman – 105.1 mph – July 18, 2016
  • Jordan Hicks – 105 mph – May 20, 2018
  • Aroldis Chapman – 105 mph – July 23, 2016
  • Jordan Hicks – 105 mph – May 20, 2018

Fastest pitches in 2023-24 season:

  • Mason Miller, RP, Oakland A’s – 103.7 mph – April 11
  • Mason Miller, RP, Oakland A’s – 103.3 mph – April 11
  • Mason Miller, RP, Oakland A’s – 103.3 mph – April 22
  • Mason Miller, RP, Oakland A’s – 102.9 mph – April 11
  • Mason Miller, RP, Oakland A’s – 102.9 mph – April 14
  • Mason Miller, RP, Oakland A’s – 102.6 mph – April 11
  • Mason Miller, RP, Oakland A’s – 102.5 mph – April 22
  • Mason Miller, RP, Oakland A’s – 102.5 mph – April 22
  • Mason Miller, RP, Oakland A’s – 102.4 mph – April 2
  • 10. Ryan Helsley, RP, St. Louis Cardinals – 102.4 mph – April 16

