What Is the Lilly Logo Worn by Caitlin Clark in WNBA? Indiana Fever Jersey Patch Explained

Its 2024 and jersey patches have become standard practice in the sports industry. Major league teams may have resisted for years, but most organizations are beginning to see the benefits of using uniform sponsorships to increase revenue and WNBA is no different.

The Indiana Fever will be under more scrutiny than ever this season. The Fever selected the biggest name in women's basketball, Caitlin Clark, with the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Viewers will probably notice a patch with the word "Lilly" in cursive on the left shoulder of the jersey because 36 of Indiana's 40 games will be televised nationally.

So, what is the reason behind the patch on Indiana's uniform? Let’s understand.

What is Lilly?

Lilly is the abbreviated form of Eli Lilly and Company, a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Indiana. The Indianapolis group is the newest addition to the Fever's jersey patch and serves as the team's health equity partner.

Rick Fuson, CEO of Pacer Sports & Entertainment said, "The excitement around the Fever and women’s basketball means more opportunities for the Fever and partners like Lilly to shine a light on important issues like support for girls in sports and the need for improving health in Indiana communities. Lilly, like the game of basketball, is both distinctly Hoosier and truly global, and I am grateful to them for their ongoing partnership." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

In addition, the two businesses promised to "collaborate to close gaps in health outcomes in Indianapolis and across the state."

Advertisement

David A. Ricks, Lilly’s chair and CEO said, "Improving health equity in our home state of Indiana is something the Fever and Lilly both care deeply about, and we are thrilled to partner with the Fever at this exciting moment in women’s sports. We know that great teams work hard to get better and achieve a common goal. Together with the Fever, we at Lilly look forward to bringing greater awareness and achieving better health outcomes for our fellow Hoosiers. That would be a win for everyone."

Do WNBA Teams Looking for More Revenue by Wearing Patches on Uniforms?

The simplest answer to the question is yes. In 2009, the WNBA started using jersey patches. The program began with the Phoenix Mercury and has expanded to include more teams. All jersey patches are an additional revenue stream for teams. Since the WNBA isn't as profitable as the NBA, its partnerships with businesses have increased revenue for the teams while also providing additional exposure for brands.

ALSO READ: Caitlin Clark's WNBA Debut: When and Where to Watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun