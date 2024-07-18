What is the NBA Record for Assists in a Single Game? Find Out as Caitlin Clark Makes WNBA History

There have been numerous skilled playmakers and floor generals throughout NBA history. From Bob Cousy to Chris Paul, fans have enjoyed watching many stars lead the court. Playmaking involves more than just getting assists, but the NBA record for assists in a game highlights players who excel at finding their open teammates.

On Wednesday night, Caitlin Clark logged 19 assists against the Dallas Wings by passing to Kelsey Mitchell for a 3-pointer, breaking the WNBA record for most assists in a game by any player. And before that, Clark broke Sue Bird’s record !

As Clark adds another rhetorical feather to her cap, here's all you need to know about the NBA record for assists in a single game.

What is the NBA record for assists in a game?

Scott Skiles holds the NBA single game assist record. Skiles is the reining champion with 30 assists during the Orlando Magic-Denver Nuggets game on December 30, 1990, which ended 155-116.

During his peak and in the 1990-91 season, this outstanding performance helped Scott Skiles win the 'NBA Most Improved Player Award.'

Who has the most assists in NBA history?

John Stockton holds the record for the most assists in NBA history and is the only player to reach 15,000 assists. He also leads the NBA in steals. Jason Kidd is second in both assists and steals and led the NBA in assists for five seasons.

Stockton, who played his entire career with the Utah Jazz, made the playoffs in all 19 seasons of his career. He averaged 10.5 assists per game over his career and led the league in assists for nine seasons.

At his best, Stockton averaged 14.5 assists per game in a season. However, he never won an NBA title, as the Chicago Bulls defeated his team in both of his finals appearances.

Which active player has the most assists in the NBA?

Chris Paul has the third-most assists in NBA history and also the most assists among active NBA players. He has also created NBA All-Star Game history, with a total of 128 assists in just 12 All-Star appearances. His average of 11.6 assists per All-Star game puts him in a league of his own.

The North Carolina-born player also holds the record for the fourth-most assists in a single All-Star appearance, with 16. In 2016, he made headlines by achieving this stat line in just over 19 minutes. The 2006 Rookie of the Year repeated this feat five years later, helping his team win the matchup.

As we wrap up the NBA discussion, let's take a quick look at WNBA!

What is the WNBA record for most assists in one game?

Before Clark's impressive achievement, Courtney Vandersloot set the record with 18 assists, also ironically against the Fever in 2020.

And before Vandersloot's record, Ticha Penicheiro held the record with 16 assists, first set way back in 1998 and later tied by several players.

With her 19 assists on Wednesday, Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 Draft, is now just 13 assists away from breaking the league’s rookie assist record, held by four-time WNBA All-Star Ticha Penicheiro, who played 15 seasons in the WNBA.

Ticha Penicheiro was a pioneering playmaker in the early days of the WNBA, setting a high bar for excellence in passing long before Vandersloot. Penicheiro recorded 16 assists twice in her career, on August 3, 2002, and July 29, 1998, while playing for the Sacramento Monarchs.

It is the first time since 2014 that two rookies — in this case, Clark and Chicago’s Angel Reese, the No. 7 pick in the draft — will play in the All-Star game. Clark is also expected to participate in Friday’s 3-point shooting contest.