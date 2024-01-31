What is the NHL All-Star format for 2024 and how is it different from earlier?

The NHL All-Star Game in 2024 is set to happen at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on February 3rd.

Toronto was selected on February 3rd, 2024, to be the host, making it the first Canadian city to do so since 2012.

This will be Toronto's ninth time hosting the event, with the previous one being in 2000 at Scotiabank Arena, which was known as Air Canada Centre back then.

However, the 2024 NHL All-Star event brings exciting changes!

Unlike before, only 12 All-Stars will compete in eight events, earning points. In the past, everyone participated in at least one event.

The events include Fastest Skater, Hardest Shot, Stickhandling, One-timers, Passing Challenge, Accuracy shooting, Shootout, and Obstacle Course. The player with the most points takes home a prize of $1 million!

The game format is a mix of the three-on-three style and the "fantasy draft" used in 2011-2015. The draft happens on NHL All-Star Thursday, Feb 1, followed by the Skills Competition on Feb 2.

Players now pick four out of the first six events to compete in, adding a new twist to the competition!

The NHL All-Star Skills Competition consists of two rounds, each comprising specific events to showcase players' skills.

In Details: NHL All-Star format for 2024

In Round 1, all participants engage in six events: Fastest Skater, Hardest Shot, Stick Handling, One Timers, Passing Challenge, and Accuracy Shooting.

Each player competes in four out of these six events, earning points based on their performance in each.

Round 2 features the top eight point-earners from Round 1.

These players proceed to the seventh event, the Honda NHL One-on-One. In this event, each player selects a goalie to face in a one-on-one situation, adding to their overall points.

The top six point-earners from the One-on-One advance to the final event, the Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course.

Notably, points earned in this event are doubled.

The player with the highest accumulated points after these eight events is declared the winner of the NHL All-Star Skills Competition.

Where to Watch the NHL All-Star 2024?

USA:

In the United States, the All-Star Game and Skills Competition will be broadcast on two major networks.

ABC will air the All-Star Game, while ESPN will broadcast the Skills Competition.

Viewers in the U.S. will also have the option to stream both events live on ESPN+.

Canada:

In Canada, the NHL All-Star Game and Skills Competition will be available for viewership in both English and French.

In English, the broadcasts will be aired on CBC and Sportsnet, falling under the Hockey Night in Canada programming.

For French-speaking audiences, TVA Sports will provide coverage.

Additionally, Canadian viewers can stream the All-Star Game live on Sportsnet+.

NHL All-Star 2024 Selections

The NHL announced its 32 selections on January 4 for the All-Star Game. Here are the selections:

Direct Selections:

Frank Vatrano - Anaheim Ducks (F)

Clayton Keller - Arizona Coyotes (F)

David Pastrnak - Boston Bruins (F)

Rasmus Dahlin - Buffalo Sabres (D)

Elias Lindholm - Calgary Flames (F)

Sebastian Aho - Carolina Hurricanes (F)

Connor Bedard - Chicago Blackhawks (F)

Nathan MacKinnon - Colorado Avalanche (F)

Boone Jenner - Columbus Blue Jackets (F)

Jake Oettinger - Dallas Stars (G)

Alex DeBrincat - Detroit Red Wings (F)

Connor McDavid - Edmonton Oilers (F)

Sam Reinhart - Florida Panthers (F)

Cam Talbot - Los Angeles Kings (G)

Kirill Kaprizov - Minnesota Wild (F)

Nick Suzuki - Montreal Canadiens (F)

Filip Forsberg - Nashville Predators (F)

Jack Hughes - New Jersey Devils (F)

Mathew Barzal - New York Islanders (F)

Igor Shesterkin - New York Rangers (G)

Brady Tkachuk - Ottawa Senators (F)

Travis Konecny - Philadelphia Flyers (F)

Sidney Crosby - Pittsburgh Penguins (F)

Tomas Hertl - San Jose Sharks (F)

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Seattle Kraken (F)

Robert Thomas - St. Louis Blues (F)

Nikita Kucherov - Tampa Bay Lightning (F)

Auston Matthews - Toronto Maple Leafs (F)

Quinn Hughes - Vancouver Canucks (D)

Jack Eichel - Vegas Golden Knights (F)

Tom Wilson - Washington Capitals (F)

Connor Hellebuyck - Winnipeg Jets (G)

Vincent Trocheck† - New York Rangers (F) - (Injured, he will not play.)

Kyle Connor† - Winnipeg Jets (F) - Injured Replacement

Jesper Bratt† - New Jersey Devils (F) - Injured Replacement

Fan Vote Selections:

Jeremy Swayman - Boston Bruins (G)

Alexandar Georgiev - Colorado Avalanche (G)

Cale Makar - Colorado Avalanche (D)

Leon Draisaitl - Edmonton Oilers (F)

Sergei Bobrovsky - Florida Panthers (G)

Mitch Marner - Toronto Maple Leafs (F)

William Nylander - Toronto Maple Leafs (F)

Morgan Rielly - Toronto Maple Leafs (D)

Brock Boeser - Vancouver Canucks (F)

Thatcher Demko - Vancouver Canucks (G)

J. T. Miller - Vancouver Canucks (F)

Elias Pettersson - Vancouver Canucks (F)

The fan vote, running from January 4 to January 11, determined the final 12 players (8 skaters and 4 goalies), with the results announced on January 13.