What Is the NHL Embellishment Rule and How Player Can Be Penalized? Find Out

The 2024 Stanley Cup Finals saw Florida Panther’s Matthew Tkachuk receive the embellishment penalty in game 5 against the Edmonton Oilers. While the entire scenario became controversial and even left fans frustrated, many must be wondering what exactly the NHL embellishment rule is about.

The NHL embellishment rule is a critical regulation in professional hockey. It is aimed to preserve the integrity of the game. Under this rule, a player gets penalized if they exaggerate or simulate being fouled.

Also considered as diving, players usually try to get the attention of referees and deceive them into calling penalties on the opposing team. To stop such faulty practices from continuing, the NHL embellishment rule came into existence.

What is the NHL Embellishment Rule?

When players are engaged in an ice hockey game, usually there is a foul made. Sometimes, a player acts as if the foul is more serious than it actually is. They may even trick or manipulate the referee even when no foul is made. This is to draw the attention of the referee so that they can further take action against the opposite team.

According to NHL’s 10.3 Rules of Diving & Embellishment: "unsportsmanlike conduct will be assessed to any player who dives or embellishes, in order to draw a penalty”

Referees have the tough job of spotting embellishment. They must closely watch to tell the difference between real fouls and exaggerated reactions meant to draw penalties.

The rule punishes deceitful actions to keep the game about skill, strategy, and physical ability, rather than trying to trick referees with dramatic displays.

How can a player be penalized?

If a player embellishes and the referee finds it out, they'll get a minor two-minute penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. This penalty is similar in duration to other minor infractions in the game, such as tripping or hooking.

Meanwhile, on occasions when the player is fouled and then manipulates the referee, both the initial foul and the embellishment can be penalized simultaneously. In this situation, the opponent and the embellishing player have to serve two-minute penalties each.

To further discourage the players from repeating such offenses, more severe punishment is being made. This even leads to financial penalties, varying from $2,000 to $5,000 depending on how many times the incident took place.

