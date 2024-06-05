What Is the Price of NBA Final Tickets for the Celtics-Mavericks Showdown? DETAILS Inside

Boston Celtics are in the NBA final, as it’s a common phenomenon for their fans. However, they haven’t won the NBA title since 2008 and will be looking to bury the ghost of the past by winning their 18th title. On the other hand, the Dallas Mavericks have reached the NBA finals twice and have one title to show for.

Given all the intriguing storylines that make this series fascinating, the matchup will keep all basketball fans focused on the action. Some fans prefer to watch the games in person to get a better view of the action, even though many others will watch it on TV. We will look at the price of NBA Finals tickets in 2024.

When and where are the NBA Finals?

With the best record in the league at the end of the season, the Boston Celtics have been the best team all season long. As a result, they will have a home-court advantage in the NBA Finals. Thus, the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, will host Games 1, 2, 5, and 7. Games 3, 4, and 6 will be held by the Mavericks at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Game 1: Dallas Mavericks @ Boston Celtics on Thursday, June 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET – ABC

Game 2: Dallas Mavericks @ Boston Celtics on Sunday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET – ABC

Advertisement

Game 3: Boston Celtics @ Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, June 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET – ABC

Game 4: Boston Celtics @ Dallas Mavericks on Friday, June 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET – ABC

Game 5: Dallas Mavericks @ Boston Celtics on Monday, June 17 at TBD – ABC

Game 6: Boston Celtics @ Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, June 20 at TBD – ABC

Game 7: Dallas Mavericks @ Boston Celtics on Sunday, June 23 at TBD – ABC

How much are tickets to the NBA Finals?

Vividseats is a source for NBA Finals tickets. The starting price of a ticket for Game 1 is $574, and the highest price is $5,957. The cost ranges from $700 to $8,000. Furthermore, VIP tickets cost more than $6,000. Tickets for Games 2 have increased in price; the lowest-priced ticket is $675, while the most expensive is over $9,000. Additionally, the average cost is roughly $100 higher than in Game 1.

Attending the Finals in person will only cost extra as the series moves to Dallas. Tickets for the third game start at $680 and go up to over $10,000, with the most expensive tickets going for $29,736. The first game in which the series might be concluded is Game 4, so expect prices to soar at that point as well. The most expensive tickets cost over $10,000, while the cheapest tickets cost $778.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 2024 NBA Finals: 3 Players to Watch Out For in Celtics-Mavericks Showdown ft Luka Doncic