What Is the PUP List in NFL? Everything to Know about Ins and Outs of Regulations for Injured Players
The NFL uses the PUP list, or "Physically Unable to Perform" list, as a key roster designation for players injured before training camp. This helps teams manage both injuries and roster spots efficiently.
There are two types of PUP lists:
Active/PUP List: Teams place players on this list at the beginning of training camp. While these players can attend team meetings and participate in activities, they are not permitted to practice. They still count towards the team's 90-man roster. Teams can activate players from this list at any point during training camp, but once removed, the player cannot return to it.
Reserve/PUP List: If a player remains on the Active/PUP list when the regular season begins, they are moved to the Reserve/PUP list. This requires the player to miss at least the first four games of the season. After that, the team has a five-week window to either activate, release, or keep the player on the list for the remainder of the season.
Differences from Injured Reserve (IR)
The PUP list differs from the Injured Reserve list. While players on IR are unable to return during the season, those on the PUP list can return after serving their required time. Teams can only place players on the PUP list if they were injured before training camp; once a player practices, they are ineligible to be put back on the PUP list for that season.
Injuries are an unavoidable aspect of an athlete's career in the league. Whether sustained during intense practices or in the heat of competition, some players end up on the PUP list for the season.
Now, let's examine the prominent players who have been added to the list.
Kansas City Chiefs
DB Jaylen Watson
DL Charles Omenihu
DL Derrick Nnadi
OL Joe Thuney
Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Arik Armstead
Miami Dolphins
LB Jaelan Phillips
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
LB Bradley Chubb
LB Cameron Goode
OL Isaiah Wynn
WR Tahj Washington
Buffalo Bills
OT Tommy Doyle
Carolina Panthers
LB D.J. Wonnum
OL Yosh Nijman
WR Jalen Coker
LB Amare Barno
DB Chau Smith-Wade
WR Cam Sims
Cincinnati Bengals
DB DJ Ivey
DL Devonnsha Maxwell
New Orleans Saints
OL Ryan Ramczyk
TE Juwan Johnson
DL Chase Young
DL Tanoh Kpassagnon
LB Nephi Sewell
New York Giants
TE Theo Johnson
OT Evan Neal
New York Jets
WR Mike Williams
FB Nick Bawden
DL Leonard Taylor
San Francisco 49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
LB Dre Greenlaw
DL Drake Jackson
Green Bay Packers
OL Zach Tom
TE Tucker Kraft
OL Donovan Jennings
Houston Texans
RB Andrew Beck
DB D'Angelo Ross
LB Del'Shawn Phillips
Cleveland Browns
Nick Chubb
Denver Broncos
LB Drew Sanders
DB Caden Sterns
DB Delarrin Turner-Yell
Seattle Seahawks
OL Abraham Lucas
LB Jerome Baker
LB Tyrel Dodson
CB Lance Boykin
DB Jerrick Reed II
LB Drake Thomas
DL Cameron Young
Teams don't include players on the PUP list in their 53-man roster, but those players must sit out the first four games of the season. In contrast, players on the NFI list are part of the 53-man roster but can start practicing after six weeks. Teams have the option to pay players on the PUP list their full salary, while they may withhold full pay from players on the NFI list.
