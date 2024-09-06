What Is the PUP List in NFL? Everything to Know about Ins and Outs of Regulations for Injured Players

The NFL uses the PUP list, or "Physically Unable to Perform" list, as a key roster designation for players injured before training camp. This helps teams manage both injuries and roster spots efficiently.

There are two types of PUP lists:

Active/PUP List: Teams place players on this list at the beginning of training camp. While these players can attend team meetings and participate in activities, they are not permitted to practice. They still count towards the team's 90-man roster. Teams can activate players from this list at any point during training camp, but once removed, the player cannot return to it.

Reserve/PUP List: If a player remains on the Active/PUP list when the regular season begins, they are moved to the Reserve/PUP list. This requires the player to miss at least the first four games of the season. After that, the team has a five-week window to either activate, release, or keep the player on the list for the remainder of the season.

Differences from Injured Reserve (IR)

The PUP list differs from the Injured Reserve list. While players on IR are unable to return during the season, those on the PUP list can return after serving their required time. Teams can only place players on the PUP list if they were injured before training camp; once a player practices, they are ineligible to be put back on the PUP list for that season.

Injuries are an unavoidable aspect of an athlete's career in the league. Whether sustained during intense practices or in the heat of competition, some players end up on the PUP list for the season.

Now, let's examine the prominent players who have been added to the list.

Kansas City Chiefs

DB Jaylen Watson

DL Charles Omenihu

DL Derrick Nnadi

OL Joe Thuney

Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Arik Armstead

Miami Dolphins

LB Jaelan Phillips

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

LB Bradley Chubb

LB Cameron Goode

OL Isaiah Wynn

WR Tahj Washington

Buffalo Bills

OT Tommy Doyle

Carolina Panthers

LB D.J. Wonnum

OL Yosh Nijman

WR Jalen Coker

LB Amare Barno

DB Chau Smith-Wade

WR Cam Sims

Cincinnati Bengals

DB DJ Ivey

DL Devonnsha Maxwell

New Orleans Saints

OL Ryan Ramczyk

TE Juwan Johnson

DL Chase Young

DL Tanoh Kpassagnon

LB Nephi Sewell

New York Giants

TE Theo Johnson

OT Evan Neal

New York Jets

WR Mike Williams

FB Nick Bawden

DL Leonard Taylor

San Francisco 49ers

S Talanoa Hufanga

LB Dre Greenlaw

DL Drake Jackson

Green Bay Packers

OL Zach Tom

TE Tucker Kraft

OL Donovan Jennings

Houston Texans

RB Andrew Beck

DB D'Angelo Ross

LB Del'Shawn Phillips

Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb

Denver Broncos

LB Drew Sanders

DB Caden Sterns

DB Delarrin Turner-Yell

Seattle Seahawks

OL Abraham Lucas

LB Jerome Baker

LB Tyrel Dodson

CB Lance Boykin

DB Jerrick Reed II

LB Drake Thomas

DL Cameron Young

Teams don't include players on the PUP list in their 53-man roster, but those players must sit out the first four games of the season. In contrast, players on the NFI list are part of the 53-man roster but can start practicing after six weeks. Teams have the option to pay players on the PUP list their full salary, while they may withhold full pay from players on the NFI list.

