One of the rarest plays in Major League Baseball is the unassisted triple play. The rarest play requires exceptional skills and awareness from the player involved. It is very rare to see an unassisted triple play; hence, every occurrence is etched in the hearts of the spectators.

What Is an Unassisted Triple Play?

When a single defensive player- typically an infielder- takes all three outs of half-inning by himself, without the help of any defensive player, an unassisted triple play occurs.

This exceptional play requires unimaginable skills and precise timing. Because of its rare nature, it is one of the most loved moments of baseball among fans.

Historical Relevance

The first-ever unassisted triple play was recorded by Providence Grays’ Paul Hines on May 8, 1978, in Major League Baseball. Since then, the feat has been achieved very rarely, as only 15 occurrences of this heroic feat have been recorded.

The Setup and Action

With no outs and runners on first and second base, an unassisted triple play frequently starts. This incredible play might happen depending on the defensive alignment, the game circumstances, and the infielder's split-second decision-making.

The infielder has to respond quickly to a ball that is sharply grounded or struck as the play progresses. After that, the infielder must tag a baserunner—frequently taken off guard and in a vulnerable position—and tag the base for the second out.

To complete the unassisted triple play, the infielder must finally track down the last runner and tag them before they can go back to the previous base.

Notable Instances of Unassisted Triple Plays

Bill Wambsganss, 1920 World Series Playing second base for the Cleveland Indians, Wambsganss accomplished what is arguably the most famous unassisted triple play during Game 5 of the 1920 World Series, cementing his legacy in baseball history.

Ron Hansen, 1968 Playing shortstop for the Washington Senators, Hansen demonstrated the uncommon mix of technique and timing needed for an unassisted triple play against the Cleveland Indians.

Rafael Furcal, 2003 The shortstop for the Atlanta Braves, Furcal, added to the small pool of modern-era unassisted triple plays when he accomplished one against the St. Louis Cardinals.



