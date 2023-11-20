What is the record of most overtimes in an NBA game?

NBA basketball games clocked at a total of 48 minutes, hold the record for being the briefest among professional sports.

Despite the timeouts, fouls, and breaks making the actual time frame slightly lengthier, it remains one of the quickeot sports. Even overtime sessions wrap up relatively swiftly.

Overtime in NBA games isn't a regular phenomenon, so it's forgiving if you need a reminder about its dynamics. It's uncomplicated:

A tied game at the end necessitates overtime. A gap of 130 seconds exists between the end of the regulation game and the commencement of overtime.

Upon the period's initial jump, the NBA applies a quarter-possession rule. Each team receives two timeouts per overtime period, which lasts for five minutes.

The team with the higher score after this five-minute duration wins the game. But, an ongoing tie prompts a second overtime. This pattern continues until one team emerges as the victor.

Most overtimes in an NBA Game

The history of the NBA records its longest game in 1951, facilitated by the Indianapolis Olympians and the Rochester Royals, enduring a notable 78 minutes and six overtimes.

Amid the six-time extensions, a mere 18 points were recorded. Each overtime scoring is as follows; first with 2-2, second at 0-0, third replicating the first with 2-2, fourth revisiting the second at 0-0, fifth shared equally at 4-4, before concluding at the sixth with 2-0.

Remarkably, despite the lengthy battle, the entire game saw an incredibly low score of 75-73, favoring the Olympians.

Later, the NBA in its wisdom introduced the 24-second clock, more familiar as the shot clock, giving rise to heftier scores.

