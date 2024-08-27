What Is the Restricted List in MLB? Here’s All You Need to Know

Jose Alvarado departed the Phillies on Monday evening to deal with a personal problem and was placed on the restricted list before the series-opening against the Houston Astros.

There was no more information about Alvarado's status. There is no set timeframe for when a player is put on the restricted list. Yu Darvish, for example, was placed on the restricted list on July 6 to address a family situation before being restored by the Padres on August 23.

But, since the whole Jose Alvarado situation came up fans have been wanting to know what really this restricted list in MLB is all about.

In this article, we will try to tell you guys everything you need to know about the restricted list. A restricted list in Major League Baseball refers to a circumstance in which a player is not active while being a member of the team. It differs from the injury list.

A player gets added to the restricted list for the following reasons:

The player could be unavailable for non-baseball-related work (mostly due to personal or legal concerns).

Considers retiring yet remains capable of playing or making a comeback.

Leaves the team without valid grounds.

Players can be removed from the restricted list. Once removed, they can either become active members of the team or join the other team that acquired them.

When a player is placed on the Restricted List, his roster position becomes available for the team to replace with another player. The team also keeps that player's rights until further notice, and another team cannot come in and claim them as they would if he were DFA'd or placed on waivers.

Keep in mind that being put on the restricted list does not constitute disciplinary action. This is what the Disqualified List is for.

Alvarado began the season as the left-handed half of the Phillies' closing combination, alongside Jeff Hoffman.

On Opening Day, the Braves pounded him for five runs in less than an inning, but from March 31 to June 5, Alvarado had a 1.35 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, and opponents' batting average of.163.

He blew a save in London, followed by seven strong outings in lower-leverage circumstances, until hitting his lowest point of the season.

Since July 5, Alvarado has given up 13 earned runs and 33 baserunners in 17⅓ innings. He had a rough performance last Tuesday in Atlanta, walking four of the six hitters he saw.

Nonetheless, Alvarado is one of the most unsettling at-bats for a batter when he is throwing strikes because he possesses two pitches - a cutter and a sinker - that go in opposing directions, one at 98 mph and the other at 93 mph.