What is the ‘tush push’ and why does every NFL team except, Philadelphia Eagles, want it banned?

The Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL ingeniously execute a play called the "Tush Push." It entails the offensive line thrusting the quarterback forward from behind, aiming to garner a few additional yards. The peculiar way they propel the quarterback forward earned this strategy its nickname "Tush Push."

This play has proved successful for the Eagles, sparking interest from media outlets and other NFL teams. Despite the NFL previously outlawing certain strategies for security reasons, it has yet to prohibit the "Tush Push." It has stirred controversy, with various players and fans scrutinizing its legality and sportsmanship. However, the NFL has refrained from reconsidering the legitimacy of this play.

The "Tush Push'' contributed significantly to Philadelphia's journey to the Super Bowl last year, with a successful execution rate of 37 out of 41. The play unbearably frustrates opponents. While numerous coaches complained, prompting discussions on possibly banning the play, the NFL's competition committee failed to formulate a voting rule that would outlaw it.

The Opposition to Tush Push: Understanding the Controversy

Some people worry about the play's risk factor. They think it could cause the quarterback, who gets pushed from behind, to get hurt.

Some see this play as providing unnecessary power to the attack team. It lets them clinch some extra yards by pushing the quarterback ahead.

Certain individuals protest that this play violates the game's rules. It seems similar to a rugby scrum involving the offensive linemen hitting low on the defense.

Others perceive the play as ungentlemanly and feel it negates the fair play rule of football.

ALSO READ: When LeBron James dismissed NFL legend Tom Brady claiming NBA presents tougher athletic test

What's Driving the Popularity of Tush Push?

Last year, the "Tush Push" play worked wonders for the Philadelphia Eagles. They executed it 37 out of 41 times and made it to the Super Bowl. Those who back this play believe that its victories on the field showcase its effectiveness and legitimacy.

As of now, the NFL hasn't outlawed the "Tush Push" play. This means, backers say, teams should be at liberty to employ it to gain an edge.

The "Tush Push" play is an original and creative tactic that has caught the eye of both the press and other NFL squads. Those in favor believe it brings an element of thrill and surprise to football.

ALSO READ: Top 5 NFL teams with most points in a game