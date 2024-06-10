What Is The Wayne Gretzky Rule In the NHL? All You Need to Know

The National Hockey League stands as a pinnacle of professional ice hockey. It has captivated fans all over the world for being the beloved institution in the world of sports.

In the latter stage of its formation, the league made some amazing changes, best suitable for the betterment of the sport. One of these was the implementation of the Wayne Gretzky rule that plays a pivotal moment in professional hockey.

Since its implementation, players have witnessed an alteration in the way the game was played.

But what exactly is the Wayne Gretzky rule and what impact did it have on the NHL league? Let's find it out!

Also Read: How many Stanley Cups Did Wayne Gretzky Win and How Many Were With the Edmonton Oilers?

What is the Wayne Gretzky rule?

The aforementioned rule was implemented during the legendary player Gretzky’s illustrious career, while he was playing with the Edmonton Oilers in 1980. The NHL introduced a series of rule changes for competitive matchups in June 1985.

The revolutionary rule was brought into the sport to curb the dominance of high-scoring players. One of the most significant changes was the implementation of stricter enforcement of obstruction and interference penalties.

In short, the league started enforcing rules more strictly to stop players from blocking each other, giving skilled players like Gretzky more space to show off their skills without getting stopped by other players.

Advertisement

Additionally, according to the offsetting penalties, if two players from different teams receive the penalty at the same time, they continue playing at full strength instead of going down.

All in all, with stricter enforcement of penalties, not only did the altered rule help Gretzky to outshine others, but it also gave more opportunities to skilled players to showcase their talents and make their mark on the game.

About Wayne Gretzky and his legacy

Wayne Gretzky is considered the GOAT of the NHL. He has built some of the greatest records of all time, a few of which stand unbreakable to date.

The Canadian former professional entered into the game in 1978 and holds 61 NHL records. He has played for around two decades, has competed for four teams, and had the honor of culminating 894 career goals and 2,857 points.

It is important to note that the 63-year-old has also won four Stanley Cup championships during his tenure with the Edmonton Oilers.

Advertisement

Also Read: Why Is Wayne Gretzky Being Sued For USD 10 Million? All About Alleged Weight Loss Gum Lie