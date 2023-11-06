What is timed out in cricket? Explaining Angelo Mathews controversial dismissal vs Bangladesh

What’s worse for a cricketer to return to the dressing room without facing a single ball and being given out by the umpire? Nothing, we bet.

Something similar happened with Angelo Mathews during the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match on November 6. Check out the whole story right below:

What happened with Angelo Mathews that led him to go back to the dressing room without playing a single ball?

During the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match, Angelo Mathews became the only player in cricket history to be sent back to the dressing room through a ‘Timed-out’ dismissal.

In the 24th over, Sadeera Samarawickrama was out by Shakib Al Hasan, the skipper for Bangladesh.

After Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews arrived at the crease at the 6th number, however, he forgot to bring the right helmet.

Angelo Mathews arrived at the crease with a broken helmet, a rookie mistake that Shakib Al Hasan noticed and called out for ‘Timed-Out’ since Mathews was taking too long to face the ball.

As a result, the empire declared Angelo Mathews out, and he had to get back into the dressing room without scoring anything.

Even though Angelo Mathews tried convincing Shakib Al Hasan that the delay was because of the broken strap of his helmet, Shakib Al Hasan refused to withdraw the appeal.

What is the ‘Timed-out’ appeal that Shakib Al Hasan used to get Angelo Mathews out without scoring any runs?

There’s a rule in cricket that says a cricketer must be ready to face the first ball of his innings within three minutes of arriving at the crease.

If, due to any causes, the batter is unable to face the first ball in the provided time frame, he’s given out under ‘timed-out' rule.

So even though Angelo Mathews arrived at the crease, he took more than three minutes to face the first ball of his innings, leading Shakib Al Hasan to appeal for ‘Timed-out’ to the umpire.

The umpire checked the time, and Mathews failed to oblige to the time frame, getting him out under ‘timed-out.’ Bet, Angelo Mathews didn't arrived thinking that he would get out such a way.

