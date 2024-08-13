What Is Tyreek Hill Fastest 100m Time Compared To Noah Lyles? Find Out

A bold claim that has made the sports go crazy, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has confidently stated he could outrun Olympic 100m gold medalist Noah Lyles in a head-to-head race.

The NFL star's assertion has led to a fierce debate about speed, athleticism, and the boundaries between different sports.

Tyreek Hill Claims to Beat Noah Lyles in a Race

Known as The Cheetah for his blistering speed on the football field, Hill made his provocative statement during a recent appearance on the Up & Adams show.

When asked about a potential race against Lyles, Hill didn't mince words:

"I would beat Noah Lyles," Hill said and added. "I wouldn't beat him by a lot, but I would beat Noah Lyles."

The NFL star didn't stop there, adding a theatrical nudge to his challenge: "And guess what? When I beat him, I'm going to put on a COVID mask and let him know I mean business."

Hill's confidence isn't entirely unfounded. The six-time Pro Bowler has a history of exceptional speed, both on and off the gridiron:

Hill was a track star at Coffee High School in Georgia, winning state titles in the 100m and 200m.

In Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, Hill reached a top speed of 22.01 miles per hour, the highest recorded for any player that year.

Hill has a wind-aided 100m time of 9.98 seconds from his junior college days.

Can Tyreek Hill Really Beat Noah Lyles?

While Hill's speed is undeniable, the statistics seem to favor Lyles in a hypothetical matchup:

Lyles won gold in the 100m at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a time of 9.79 seconds.

During his gold medal run, Lyles hit a peak speed of 27.84 miles per hour. That beats Hill’s best 100m time by nearly half a second, and easily bests his wind-aided time of 9.98 seconds.

Lyles boasts a 200m personal best of 19.31 seconds, significantly faster than Hill's high school time of 20.14 seconds.

The numbers suggest that, barring extraordinary circumstances, Lyles would likely have the edge in a direct race but you never know as Hill so boldly claims that he would indeed beat him, ‘not by a lot’ but he would.

Hill's challenge to Lyles goes beyond a simple speed comparison.

The NFL star took issue with comments Lyles made during the Olympics regarding the use of the term "world champions" in American sports:

"Noah Lyles can't say nothing after what just happened to him," Hill stated, referencing Lyles' bronze medal performance in the 200m while reportedly battling COVID-19.

"Then he wants to come out and pretend like he's sick? I feel like that's horseradish."

Hill continued, "For him to do that and say that we're not world champions of our sport? Come on, brother. Just speak on what you know about. And that's track."

Lyles had previously questioned the practice of calling NBA champions "world champions," arguing that they only compete against teams from North America.

Hill's comments reflect a common sentiment among American athletes who feel their leagues represent the pinnacle of their respective sports, even without global competition.

As of now, Lyles has not publicly responded to Hill's challenge. However, the mere possibility of such a race has captured the imagination of sports fans worldwide.

While it's unlikely that an official race between the two athletes will actually happen, the debate serves to highlight the incredible athleticism present in both the NFL and Olympic track and field.

For now, both Hill and Lyles will continue to showcase their exceptional speed in their respective arenas, leaving fans to wonder and debate about who truly is the fastest man in sports.