What Is Tyreek Hill’s Top Speed? Exploring an NFL Star’s Chance To Beat Noah Lyles in a Race

Tyreek Hill, the Miami Dolphins' standout wide receiver, is one of the NFL's fastest runners, and his statistics suggest that he may have some of the finest running abilities and speed of any athlete. Maybe this is why he calls himself Cheetah, which is also his social media moniker.

Hill has repeatedly demonstrated that he is the quickest NFL player both on and off the field, and many media outlets have documented his speeds and statistics to back up his claims. According to Next Gen data, Tyreek Hill was one of the quickest players in 2022. This includes Hill's season-high top speed of 22.01 mph, which he used to run 64 yards for a touchdown in Week 5.

Tyreek Hill and the current world's fastest man Noah Lyles recently clashed when Tyreek said he could beat Noah in a race after winning gold in the 100-meter dash at the Paris Olympics in 2024. Tyreek's accusations arose after Noah Lyles said that American League players are not World Champions since they do not compete in the World Championships.

Although neither side has claimed that they will ever run to resolve the debate, we have conducted an analysis to determine who is faster among the two. Let's see what the NFL star's chances are of beating Noah Lyles in a race.

According to Sportskeeda, the Dolphins' wideout also competed in the USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships. Hill won first place in the field of participants aged 25 to 29 with a 60-meter run time of 6.70 seconds. That's absolutely extraordinary. Hill cracked the 10-second barrier in the wind-assisted race, running 9.98 seconds while also participating in the 100-meter event.



Noah Lyles, who just won gold in the Olympics, recorded a high speed of 27.09 mph (or 43.6 km/h) for his 9.79-second run, which earned him the gold medal at the 2024 Olympics. The New York Times estimated Lyles' highest speed to be 27.84 mph; however, this computation eliminates the opening two seconds of the race, when the sprinters accelerate.

Although we only compared the speed of these two sportsmen on the track, there are no records of Noah Lyles sprinting with his pads on because he does not play in the NFL. However, we do have Tyreek's NFL rushing records.

According to Next Gen Stats, during his rookie season in 2016, Hill had the fastest kick return speed in the NFL, reaching 23.24 mph. In 2023, he earned the third-, seventh-, and ninth-fastest times of any player in the league, surpassing 21.5 mph four times.

Based on this data, we can conclude that Dolphins wide receivers do not have a chance of beating an Olympic gold medalist if they ever run together on the track. While it is doubtful that the two players would compete in an official race, the discussion highlights the extraordinary athleticism found in both the NFL and Olympic track and field.

