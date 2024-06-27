What Is UFC X? Learn All About Special International Fight Week Event Ahead of UFC 303

UFC X is a special two-day event in honor of the international fight week that will take place on June 28 and June 29. While it’s not a broadcast event, fans will get a more close-up interaction chance with fighters.

The UFC X event will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Centre. UFC champions, top contenders, Hall of Famers, and other fighters from the past will be present during the event. It will not be broadcast on live TV.

When and where will UFC X take place

The 12th annual International Fight Week is set to take place this weekend and the special occasion will conclude with UFC 303. Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2 was announced as the new main event after Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler was canceled.

This year, a special UFC X event will take place during the much-celebrated International Fight Week. The promotion claimed the special event would offer, "Unparalleled access to UFC champions, Hall of Fames, top-ranked contenders, and other UFC personalities."

Apart from that, a special Hall of Fame induction ceremony will further take place ahead of UFC 303. Wanderlei Silva, Frankie Edgar, and Joanna Jedrzejczyk are among the notable legends who will be inducted into the class of 2024.

International Fight Week is the biggest occasion of the entire year. While Conor McGregor headlining it would have been massive, Pereira vs. Prochazka 2 is a worthy fight to be the main event of any fight card.

UFC X ticket prices

UFC X will take place on Saturday, June 28, and Sunday, June 29. Ticket prices for one-day access will be USD 25 and USD 45 for two-day access. VIP tickets for a day will cost USD 575 and USD 1000 for two days.

It will be a unique opportunity for hardcore fans who would have the chance for a closer interaction with their favorite fighters.

The thrill of International Fight Week won’t end there as a stellar UFC 303 card is set to follow. All things considered, combat sports fans are all set for an enthralling weekend.