What Is Up With Angel Reese's Hershey's Deal After Almost 2 Years Delay? All You Need to Know

Lately, Angel Reese has been able to grab some of the biggest endorsement deals from brands such as Reebok, Beats by Dre, and Raising Cane, despite not collaborating with one of the biggest brands with whom she could have partnered two years ago.

However, it seems like the 22-year-old player has now finally landed the much-awaited deal with none other than candy giant Hershey.

All about Angel Reese and Hershey’s deal

Back in October 2022, Hershey came up with a new marketing strategy. The firm offered NIL deals to 12 college football athletes, giving them Reese banded footballs and cups for the season and gear. However, at that time, Angel Reese missed out on being a part of the deal.

Nevertheless, the Chicago Sky player is now in talks with the brand, as per TMZ Sports. Moreover, it is believed that the collaboration between the two came following the Chicago Sky's last-minute 71-70 victory on Tuesday.

This is considerable as Reese took to X to call her fans “Reese's pieces,” clearly hinting about her potential deal with the brand. The next day, she also posted designer Marvin Baroota's custom "Reese's Pieces" themed shoes on her X account.

It is important to note that during her college days, the American basketball player earned an On3 NIL valuation of $1.8 million after collaborating with several brands. Now, as Reese is advancing in her professional career, it is anticipated that she may secure many lucrative deals in the future.

Angel Reese was named the Rookie of the Month and will also play in the All-Star Games

Angel Reese was selected as the 7th overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Since then, she has demonstrated amazing skills on the court. The young talent averaged 14.5 points and 13.2 rebounds per game last month and was also able to set a league record for consecutive double-doubles.

Considering her achievement, Reese was recently named Rookie of the Month for June. She also became the third rookie all-time to average at least 13.0 points and 11.0 rebounds.

Soon after, the rookie player also learned she was selected for the 12-player Team WNBA All-Star Game. She will play alongside Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Jonquel Jones, among others, on June 20 against the U.S. women's national team at Phoenix.

