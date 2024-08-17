'What JB doing in the back': NBA Fans Gush Over Spotting Jalen Brunson at Viral IShowSpeed – Lil Wayne Meetup

IShowSpeed is everywhere online, and once you catch a glimpse of him, the excitement surrounding this incredible streamer is hard to forget.

Recently, Speed took the stage alongside famous rapper Lil Wayne and ex-football quarterback Tom Brady at the Fanatics Fest, much to the delight of his fans. During this exciting moment, Darren Jason Watkins Jr., known as IShowSpeed, shared a memorable encounter with Lil Wayne, captioning his viral photo with, “I met a legend today😮‍.” Meanwhile, NBA fans were quick to notice Jalen Brunson in the mix.

IShowSpeed's meteoric rise is unignorable, we get it, but for basketball fans, he can’t overshadow the hoopers. As Speed was posing with Wayne, Brunson was peeping from the behind, giving a comedic look.

A fan commented, “Who invited blud?” along with a close-up image of Brunson peeping from the back.

It did not take long for Speed’s fans to gather as they started pointing at the NBA star. Another user wrote, “What JB doing in the back?”

Another fan captioned ‘Brunson’, and commented with a cat's gif facing the wall.

“Is that Jalen Brunson in the back,” wrote another user.

Moreover, the Fanatics Fest event featured IShowSpeed teaming up with an unexpected star from another realm. Besides Lil Wayne, Speed had the chance to share the stage with Tom Brady, and he certainly took the opportunity to catch him off guard.

IShowSpeed seized the opportunity to showcase his physical prowess. Amidst an audience comprising not only admirers but also eminent personalities such as Lil Wayne, Tom Brady, and basketball luminaries Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, IShowSpeed ventured to execute one of his signature backflips.

Speed did a countdown from 5 to 1 before executing his signature backflip, that too on the stage in Brady and Lil Wayne’s attendance.

This impressive feat took place at the Fanatics Fest event where IShowSpeed, known for his physical abilities, raced UFC fighter Randy Brown and even outpaced him live on stream. Not to forget mentioning that Speed outscored Alex Pereira at the same event.

The momentous occasion saw IShowSpeed being invited to share the stage with these iconic celebrities. Eager to impress, IShowSpeed, who is no stranger to acrobatics, executed a flawless backflip atop a chair's armrest, eliciting applause not only from the live spectators but also from the accomplished individuals gathered on stage with him.

