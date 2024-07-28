‘What Kind of Idiot Is Saying That?’: Tom Aspinall Defends Stoppage Against Curtis Blaydes; Slams Critics at UFC 304 Press Conference

At UFC 304's post-fight press conference, Tom Aspinall wasn't just defending his title—he was defending his victory. Did the referee call it too early? Some say yes, but Aspinall disagrees strongly. "What kind of idiot is saying that?" he fired back, detailing the knockout sequence.

A crisp one-two sent Curtis Blaydes face-first onto the mat, followed by Aspinall pummeling him with unanswered blows. With 250 pounds of champion pressing down, where could Blaydes have possibly gone? According to Aspinall, there's only one direction from there—down for the count.

Aspinall shuts down critics after early finish

Tom Aspinall was unequivocal in his response to critics at the UFC 304 press conference. Reflecting on the moment he secured his victory, he explained, "Like, I dropped him with a one, two. He's face down on the canvas, I've got 250 pounds on his back, and I'm landing seven, eight unanswered shots."

Aspinall's tone was a mix of incredulity and frustration as he continued, "Like, where's he gonna go? Do you know what I mean? Where's Curtis going to go after that? There's only one place going to go, and it's asleep."

The emphatic defense of the referee’s decision showcased Aspinall’s confidence not just in his performance, but also in the fairness of the fight's conclusion. Immediately following the win, Aspinall wasted no time setting his sights higher, calling out the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones .

His challenge to Jones was direct and bold: "Hello Jon. I have nothing against you personally, but I just think I'm better than you," Aspinall declared. He confidently added, "I just know that I can beat you in a fight. So I'm coming for it."

This moment wasn't just about defending his title; it was about asserting his readiness to take on the very pinnacle of UFC heavyweight competition. Aspinall’s call-out to Jones not only set the stage for a highly anticipated showdown but also underscored his ambition to not just participate in the heavyweight division but to dominate it. His declaration resonated with the fervor of a champion who believes his time at the top is just beginning.

Pros react to Aspinall's win

The MMA community buzzed with reactions following Tom Aspinall's swift takedown of Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304. Aljamain Sterling tweeted his mixed feelings, saying, "Amazing performance from Aspinall. Gutted for Blaydes to get done like that. Live and we learn, move on and get better #UFC304." His tweet reflected a blend of admiration and sympathy, recognizing both fighters' efforts.

Henry Cejudo was equally impressed, praising Aspinall's agility: "Quick work by Tom! He moves like a Lightweight! #UFC304." This comment highlighted Aspinall’s unexpected speed in a heavyweight clash.

Dan Ige added a lighter note, tweeting, "Damn glad I didn’t have to step in against Aspinall," which humorously underscored the daunting presence Aspinall has established within the division.

What do you think, could we be witnessing the rise of the next heavyweight titan?