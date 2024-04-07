What Made Donte DiVincenzo Scorch a Fan in Game vs Bulls? Everything You Need To Know

Donte DiVincenzo has become a vital cog for the New York Knicks this season. The guard has shown terrific consistency throughout the season and made sure that when Knicks suffered the injury woes, he was there to bail them out.

However, DiVincenzo got into an altercation with a courtside fan when the Knicks took on the Chicago Bulls, which is very unlike him. The former Warriors and Bucks star has a reputation for being level-headed on the court and doesn’t get fazed by anything.

What was the altercation about?

A fan demanded DiVincenzo to keep his shirt tucked and that didn’t go well with the Knicks guard. He turned around immediately and told the fan to "Shut the f–k up" while the game was in progress.

"I mean, it's a rule in the NBA," a fan retorted but received no response.

"Players must keep their uniform shirts tucked into their pants while playing, and T-shirts are not allowed," according to official NBA rules.

DiVincenzo’s career year

Donte DiVincenzo was always a bench player for the Bucks and Warriors but that has changed this season. Whether it’s a decision based on injuries or not, DiVincenzo has started many games and has played many minutes.

He is averaging 15.2 points per game, collecting 3.6 rebounds and dishing out 2.6 assists per game. His shooting average is 43.9%, which isn’t bad at all.

Against the Bulls, DiVincenzo finished with 10 points on 4-for-12 shooting in the game, hitting two 3-pointers on seven attempts. The 10 points were DiVincenzo’s lowest total since Jan. 17 and that shows the rich vein of form that he is showing for his team.

The Knicks and Magic are tied in the Eastern Conference as both teams lost on Friday.

