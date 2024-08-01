What Massive Milestone Did LeBron James Reach During Team USA vs South Sudan at Paris Olympics 2024?

During Team USA's game against South Sudan at the Paris Olympics, LeBron James achieved a significant milestone in his illustrious basketball career. Despite being 39 years old, James showcased his enduring talent and contributed 12 points, seven rebounds, and five assists to Team USA's victory.

It was during this game that James joined an elite group of players in Team USA men's basketball history by surpassing 300 career points in the Olympics, a feat previously accomplished only by Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony.

As James continues to make history, it's worth noting that he already possesses two Olympic gold medals and a bronze medal, making him one of the most decorated players in Olympic basketball.

However, despite reaching the 300-point mark, both James and Durant have a considerable distance to cover before they can challenge the all-time scoring record in Olympic men's basketball, which is held by Brazilian legend Oscar Schmidt.

Schmidt's remarkable career saw him amass a total of 1,093 points across five Olympic games in the 1980s and 1990s.

Additionally, LeBron once again exhibited his unwavering dedication to achieving gold at the Olympics, emphasizing team success over individual accolades. Following his historic milestone as the third American player to surpass the 300-point mark in Olympic competition, James remains resolute in his focus on securing the ultimate prize of a gold medal for Team USA.

In a post-game interview, James dismissed personal statistics, highlighting his singular determination to contribute in any way necessary to ensure victory for his team.

He said, “At the end of the day, I just want to win. I’m here to win the Gold and that’s my only mindset. It’s not about scoring, it’s not about any of the stats, all the stats that pretty much don’t show up, you know, closing out, you know, getting, you know, hockey assists if possible, just stopping guys from crashing the glass.”

During the recent match against South Sudan, James showcased his commitment to the team's success by contributing significantly to the game, despite his modest 14-point performance. Notably, his efforts extended beyond scoring, as he demonstrated versatility by securing seven rebounds and dishing out five crucial assists.

Although James may not be listed among the top 10 all-time Olympic scorers following his milestone, his impact reaches far beyond mere point totals. With a clear focus on facilitating his team's success, James stands solid as the fifth all-time leading assists contributor in Olympic basketball history.

