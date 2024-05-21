What Penalties Could Ricky Stenhouse Jr Face for Punching Kyle Busch? Find Out

What began as an on-track incident quickly devolved into an unsightly brawl in the North Wilkesboro garages Sunday night, as long-simmering tensions between Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Busch exploded into an all-out brawl following the NASCAR All-Star Race.

Now NASCAR officials are left to pick up the pieces and determine what discipline is warranted for the multiple punches thrown and the masses of crew members involved in the disturbing fracas.

Kyle Busch's Retaliation Lights Fuse for Explosive Confrontation

The fuse was lit during the early laps of the exhibition event, when Busch intentionally wrecked Stenhouse in apparent retaliation for an overly aggressive move by his rival on just the first lap.

Stenhouse's damaged car was then parked near Busch's pit stall, forcing him to stew over the incident for nearly three hours until the race concluded.

"I parked it there because I figured Kyle would do something similar," Stenhouse explained after the explosive confrontation.

During interviews while the race played out, he made it clear he planned to confront Busch, even referencing team owner Richard Childress' infamous 2011 incident when he removed his watch before punching Busch. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Throws the First Punch

True to his word, when Busch approached his hauler after the race, Stenhouse was lying in wait. The two exchanged heated words before a furious Stenhouse landed the first punch, setting off an unsightly scene as the drivers' respective crews piled in.

Advertisement

"I'm not sure why he was so mad," Stenhouse said afterward. "I shoved it three-wide, but he hit the fence and kind of came off the wall and ran into me. When I was talking to him he kept saying that I wrecked him."

What started as a one-on-one confrontation quickly devolved into chaotic scenes more befitting of a boxing ring than a NASCAR garage.

Crew members from both the JTG Daugherty and Richard Childress teams jumped into the fray, exchanging shoves and haymakers in a fight that even saw Stenhouse's father Ricky Sr. get physically involved with Busch.

"I'm tired of getting run over by everybody," Busch said, defending his on-track retaliation that initiated the heated confrontation. "But that's what everybody does. Everybody runs over everybody to pass everybody."

Stern Penalties Likely for Instigators

Based on precedent and NASCAR's stringent rules against "physical violence" and "other violent manifestations", penalties appear inevitable for multiple members of both teams involved in Sunday's incident.

While NASCAR has often taken a lenient stance when drivers square off one-on-one, they've shown less tolerance when crews or other outside parties get involved physically.

Last year, the truck series saw suspensions and fines handed out after a similar fracas. Matt Crafton was fined $25,000 for punching Nick Sanchez, whose father was suspended for the final two races for inserting himself into the altercation at Talladega.

Following that precedent, Stenhouse's father could be facing a suspension for going after Busch during the brawl. Any crew members who can be identified as throwing punches are also likely to be suspended or fined.

The two drivers themselves could be subject to monetary fines as well, though suspensions may be less likely for Stenhouse and Busch unless NASCAR views one as being the principal instigator.

Given he admittedly lied in wait and threw the first punch, Stenhouse may receive the harshest punishment of the two competitors.

However, Busch's perceived intentional wrecking of Stenhouse before the confrontation may work in Stenhouse's favor when it comes to disciplinary measures.

Advertisement

If NASCAR deems Busch's on-track retaliation to be excessive, it could factor into any penalties he receives.

While Busch is a two-time Cup Series champion, he is winless so far in 2024 after a bounce-back three-win campaign last season. Stenhouse, meanwhile, scored a surprise Daytona 500 victory in 2023 before making the playoffs.

With emotions already running exceptionally high between the two drivers and their respective teams, the incident could raise the stakes heading into next weekend's crown jewel Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

A harsh punishment for Stenhouse may stir even more animosity and retaliation on the track.

For that reason, NASCAR will need to carefully weigh the rules and precedent against any potential safety concerns as it determines penalties in the days ahead.

Any suspensions of drivers or crew members deemed central agitators could go a long way toward deescalating the feud. But if the punishments are seen as too light, it may fail to deter any further physical confrontations down the road.

ALSO READ: Who Punched Kyle Busch? Fight Breaks Out Between NASCAR Drivers at All Star Race