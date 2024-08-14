What Position Does Micah Parsons Play? Find Out

Micah Parsons is a standout linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys, known for his flexibility, quickness, and pass-rushing abilities. According to Madden 25, Micah Parsons plays the right defensive end in the NFL. He stands 6'3" and weighs 245 pounds, with a Madden NFL 25 overall rating of 98.

Micah Parsons, according to Sportskeeda, is one of the NFL's most versatile players since he can play both inside and outside linebacker. He can excel in several positions. While he has experience as an end and an inside linebacker, the Cowboys specifically chose him to play linebacker.



Parsons excels at interrupting plays and contributes greatly to both run defense and pass rush situations. He shows speed while chasing down ball carriers and the ability to manipulate blocks. He knows the game, enabling him to anticipate plays and assist in open-field situations.

Parsons' versatility on the defensive line, ranging from regular linebacker to edge rusher, makes him a valuable asset for the Cowboys. His uncommon mix of speed, agility, and power enables him to disrupt opposing attacks in various ways, including sacking the quarterback and halting the run.

However, according to the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys took up Micah Parsons' fifth-year option on his rookie contract and categorized him as a defensive end rather than a linebacker, saving the organization slightly less than $3 million. As per the article, "As a linebacker, Parsons would make slightly more than $24 million in 2025, the final year of his rookie deal.”

As a defensive end, his 2025 salary will be $21.32 million. Parsons will be under contract for the 2024 season, with a $2.9 million basic salary and a $2.4 million signing bonus, before his fifth-year option becomes active for the 2025 season. The renowned pass rusher is an exception when it comes to position classification because he plays all over the field and was initially chosen as a linebacker.

The powerful linebacker was born in 1999 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He attended Penn State University and played football there. This is where he received several awards, including consensus All-American, Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year, and Cotton Bowl Defensive MVP. In addition, he was named Gatorade Pennsylvania Football Player of the Year for 2017.

After withdrawing from the 2020 collegiate season due to COVID-19, Parsons declared for the NFL Draft and was taken 12th overall by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft. Parsons finished his debut season with 84 tackles, 13 sacks, 30 quarterback hits, and three caused fumbles. His effect was immediate and significant, as his outstanding play won him the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year title and a Pro Bowl selection.

Parsons' rising trend continued in 2022, cementing his place as one of the NFL's best defenders. He concluded the season with 65 tackles, 13.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles, earning his second consecutive Pro Bowl nomination and first-team All-Pro recognition. His continued good performances made him a valuable asset to Dallas.

