What R NBA Listing Top 10 Moments From NBA Subreddit

Basketball fans converse about the elite league on Reddit in the NBA subreddit, also known as r/NBA.

There, Redditors have shared a plethora of intriguing content, ranging from news and highlights to analysis and theories. The NBA subreddit has approximately 9.9 million members as of March 7, 2024. Below we are listing down some of the most significant moments from this subreddit's history.

1. The death of Kobe Bryant

Sadly, Kobe Bryant passed away on January 26, 2020. Everyone was shocked to learn of the legendary LA Lakers player's passing, even on the NBA subreddit.

The most popular r/NBA post ever made is the one regarding Bryant's passing right now. It is the only post on the subreddit to ever receive more than 100,000 upvotes, with over 107,000 upvotes.

2. The NBA shutdown

NBA fans had a rough time in 2020. The league had to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, shortly after Kobe Bryant's passing.

The Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus at the time, resulting in a few-month suspension for the 2019–20 campaign. With 99,286 upvotes so far, the NBA subreddit's post regarding this news is the second most popular one.

Advertisement

3. The Criticism of LeBron James

In 2019, Daryl Morey showed support for Hong Kong in a tweet. The former Houston Rockets' general manager faced backlash for his statement, leading to China halting the broadcast of Rockets games.

LeBron James said that Morey wasn't informed about the situation before sending the tweet, but he declined to discuss the political tension between China and Hong Kong.

James' comments caused quite a stir in the league, as numerous fans and analysts took issue with the Lakers' star player. A video of Max Kellerman criticizing James on the NBA subreddit received 94,433 upvotes.

In the video, Kellerman stated, "It's called selling out. When there is little to no cost, taking a stand is quite simple. Who will speak up when there is a cost? It was Muhammad Ali. Not LeBron James."

LeBron James has openly shared his thoughts on various challenges confronting the United States. However, he chose not to voice any criticism towards China, possibly due to concerns about potential financial repercussions.

4. James Harden's strip club visits

James Harden has a clear affinity for strip clubs, and the NBA subreddit is well aware of it. This led AngryCentrist, a user on Reddit, to take a deep dive into Harden's performance in every NBA city. The goal was to see if there was any correlation between James' on-court success and the quality of strip clubs in each city.

This was an analysis of Harden's fondness for strip clubs on the NBA subreddit. The Redditor actually gathered enough data to prove that he doesn't play as well in cities with top-rated strip clubs. With 89,128 upvotes, the NBA subreddit post is undoubtedly one of the best basketball posts ever made.

5. The Uvalde shooting and Steve Kerr's comments

In May 2022, a tragic incident occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. It was a mass shooting that deeply affected numerous families. The heartbreaking event resulted in the loss of 22 lives and left 18 people injured.

The Golden State Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr, has always been vocal about issues facing the country, particularly gun violence.

Kerr called out the senators who were not willing to vote against reforms in gun laws in the country. His remarks about the Uvalde shooting on Reddit have garnered 88,922 upvotes.

Advertisement

6. Luka Doncic’s game-winning three-point shot at the buzzer

This performance from Luka Doncic is considered one of the best in the history of the NBA.

The superstar of the Dallas Mavericks was the catalyst behind Mavericks' iconic win against the Clippers in overtime.

Doncic recorded an impressive triple-double, scoring 43 points, grabbing 17 rebounds, and dishing out 13 assists. His final shot is considered one of the most iconic, as he made the three-point attempt on one leg. The post celebrating his performance has garnered more than 83,600 upvotes.

7. Kyrie Irving entering COVID health and safety protocols

Kyrie Irving was placed in COVID health and safety protocols, causing fans to wonder about the well-being of the players and whether his long-term health will be affected. This post has received more than 72,900 upvotes.

ALSO READ: Watch: Jimmy Butler and Camila Cabello Share Heartwarming Moment While Promoting Her New Single ‘I Luv It’

8. Paul Pierce admitted to shitting pants against the Lakers in the NBA finals

Fans mocked Paul Pierce after he made the confession, which they dubbed the greatest confession of all time.

On the show Straight Talk, Paul Pierce admitted that he had to use a wheelchair to go to the washroom. This post has accumulated more than 72,700 upvotes.

9. Kobe Bryant Passing at the age of 41, mega thread

This post was created to ensure that no false information is being spread and that fans can access all the details regarding the passing of the legendary Kobe Bryant in a single mega thread. This post has received more than 69,600 upvotes.

10. ‘They are terrorists, not protestors,’ Draymond Green on Capitol breach

The fans applauded the Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green for taking a strong stance against the people who rioted and breached the Capitol. Green branded them as terrorists and not protestors. This post has more than 67900 upvotes.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Watch: Steph Curry Breaks Out Epic Golf Shot Celebration After Deep 3 vs Bucks