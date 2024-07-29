What Rare Kidney Disease Does Sunisa Lee Have? All About Olympic Gymnast’s Incurable Medical Condition

Suni Lee’s entry into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was nothing short of historic. As a debutante on the Olympic stage, Lee clinched the gold medal. It was in the women’s all-around gymnastics competition. She solidified her place among the brightest emerging stars in American gymnastics.

Her victory marked a milestone in her career. She affirmed her status as one of the United States' premier gymnasts. The Olympic gymnasts set high expectations for future Olympic competitions.

However, Lee’s path to the 2024 Paris Olympics was beset with unexpected trials. In April 2023, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with two rare forms of kidney disease. One was a development that cast doubt on her ability to compete in the upcoming games.

Sunisa Lee's rare kidney disease

Despite the severity of her condition, Lee’s remarkable resilience has enabled her to navigate these challenges. She maintained her aspirations for Olympic success.

The onset of Lee’s kidney issues began in February 2023, when she started experiencing notable swelling in her ankles. The swelling soon spread throughout her body, resulting in a significant weight gain. Lee reported that she was sometimes up to 40 pounds heavier than her typical weight.

In a candid interview with USA TODAY, she described the frightening impact of her condition. She said, “I couldn’t fit into any of my clothes. My eyes were so swollen, they were almost completely shut. It was a terrifying experience.”

She further detailed her struggles, noting, “It felt as though every morning I woke up with more swelling. My fingers were so puffed up that they wouldn’t fit into my grips, making it impossible to hold on to the bar.”

Initially, Lee’s symptoms were mistakenly attributed to an allergic reaction. However, a more thorough medical examination revealed the gravity of her situation. She was suffering from not one, but two rare types of kidney disease.

Lee chose not to disclose the specific diagnoses. The severity of her condition necessitated an early end to her collegiate gymnastics career at Auburn University. During her brief time at Auburn, Lee had already made a significant impact. She earned the title of 2022 SEC Freshman of the Year. With that, she also secured ten All-America honors. Lee won a national championship on the balance beam.

In a public statement on X (formerly Twitter), Lee acknowledged the seriousness of her health issues and their impact on her training. “I’ve been facing some serious health challenges related to my kidneys. For my safety, my medical team has advised against training and competing in recent weeks,” she shared.

She also added, “I’m incredibly grateful to be receiving care from a top-notch medical team and focusing on my recovery. Despite these setbacks, I remain committed to my goal of competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics. This journey has only strengthened my determination for the future.”

Sunisa Lee is blooming in her career

By mid-April 2024, Lee had made significant progress in her recovery. She announced that she was in remission following a year of intensive treatment. Her return to competitive gymnastics was marked by her participation in the U.S. Championships in June, where she competed with modified routines.

Reflecting on her comeback, Lee commented, “At this stage, my routines are still somewhat adjusted. I believe I’m in a good position, though. I’m cautious not to peak too early, so everything feels manageable. I’m steadily regaining my routines and working on maintaining consistency.”

As Lee gears up for the 2024 Paris Olympics, her journey stands as a powerful testament to her resilience and dedication. Her ability to overcome such significant health challenges and continue striving for excellence in gymnastics exemplifies her unwavering commitment to her sport.

