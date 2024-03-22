What records can Virat Kohli break during CSK vs RCB in IPL 2024 opening match?

Virat Kohli is a star Indian batsman, and there is no doubt in this statement. He will take the field for the first time since January 2024 in the season-opening of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Chennai Super Kings with his team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). His comeback marks an occasion that would script history, propelling him to the pinnacle of an unbroken record. Kohli was last seen playing in the third T20I match between India and Afghanistan in Bengaluru. Following that, he missed the just-completed five-match Test series against England.

What records can Virat Kohli break tonight during CSK vs RCB?

On Friday, the 35-year-old will have the opportunity to become the first Indian batsman to score 100 50s in T20s, and third overall. Chris Gayle (110) and David Warner (109) are ahead of him on the list.

Kohli can also break a milestone by scoring six runs in the match against Chennai, making him the first Indian in history to amass 12,000 runs in T20s. As of today, the former Indian captain has 11,994 runs from 376 T20 matches.

The 35-year-old is also the IPL's all-time leading run scorer. In 237 matches and 229 innings, India's talisman hitter scored 7263 runs at an average of 37.24 with a strike rate of 130.02. His highest score is 113. He has seven centuries, the most by a hitter, and 50 fifties in his IPL career.

Aside from that, Kohli will get the opportunity to become the second batter to reach 1000 runs against the Chennai-based team in the IPL. Kohli, who has 985 runs in 31 matches, has to hit only 15 runs to complete the incredible accomplishment.

The IPL's 17th season will get underway on Friday (today) when Bengaluru and Chennai, the reigning champions, square off in a Southern derby at MA Chidambaram Stadium. The 35-year-old hitter was fourth in runs scored during the previous season with a 53.25 average and a 139.82 strike rate. 101* was his highest score last year. Despite scoring two hundred and six fifties, the 35-year-old was unable to lead his team to the finals. He would wish for a better future this year

