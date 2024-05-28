What Religion Does Kyrie Irving Follow? All You Need to Know About NBA Star’s Conversion to Islam

Kyrie Andrew Irving, born on March 23, 1992, is an American professional basketball player renowned for his skills as a shooting guard and point guard in the NBA.

Standing at 6 feet 2 inches and weighing 195 pounds, Irving has earned acclaim for his incredible talent and achievements throughout his career.

However, the calm and composure that he maintains throughout his on and off the court interactions has recently made his fans curious about his personal beliefs. His recent devotion during the month of Ramadan left his fans with the obvious question- what religion is Kyrie Irving?

As per Wikipedia, Kyrie Irving embraced Islam in 2021 and participated in Ramadan by keeping fast ever since.

Growing up in Melbourne, Australia, and later in West Orange, New Jersey, Kyrie's talent in basketball became evident early on, with his father, Drederick Irving, a former professional basketball player, guiding his development.

Despite being raised by Christian parents following the tragic loss of his mother when he was four, Kyrie later took a significant step in his spiritual journey by embracing Islam.

In April 2021, Kyrie's observance of Ramadan and public declaration through social media posts signaled his conversion to Islam.

He even tweeted back in the same year.

Kyrie Irving Wore Keffiyeh During Postgame Presser

Mavericks star Kyrie Irving stirred up discussion on social media by wearing a keffiyeh to the team's postgame press conference following their 132-125 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks last year.

The black and white checkered scarf, often associated with Palestinian solidarity, became a focal point of conversation online, with diverging opinions emerging. Some praised Irving for his displaying of solidarity, commending him for making a bold statement, while others expressed criticism, labeling his choice as potentially antisemitic.

The keffiyeh's complex symbolism, tied to both pro-Palestinian sentiments and historical controversies, sparked a heated debate across social platforms, underscoring the intersection of sports, politics, and cultural expression.

However, the NBA and the Mavericks remained silent amid this controversy and did not immediately respond to inquiries about Irving's attire.

