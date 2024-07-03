What Scary Olivia Dunne Incident Forced LSU To Hire Extra Security? All You Need To Know

Olivia Dunne, a standout gymnast and social media influencer, experienced a distressing event in January 2023 that prompted Louisiana State University (LSU) to enhance security at her gymnastics meets. Dunne's immense popularity drew large crowds, but an incident at a meet in early January highlighted the need for additional protective measures.

A competition at the University of Utah early in January 2023 drew a sizable number of Dunne's young male admirers, creating an exuberant scene. The supporters' harsh and disorderly behavior affected Dunne as well as her opponents.

University of Utah gymnast Jaylene Gilstrap told Fox 13 that “they were out there just yelling, 'We want Livvy,' which I could tell she was also upset about, and keeping her head down." The same people lined up outside the venue and noisily demanded to see Dunne after the event, which worsened the situation.

These fans got so intense that police had to be stationed at the exits in order to control the mob and guarantee Dunne and her teammates' safety. LSU moved quickly to safeguard its athletes in response to this concerning situation.

There are now stricter rules regarding the interactions between gymnasts and spectators before, during, and following events, and a security guard now travels with the team. A few days later, Dunne and her coach Jay Clark made this news on "Today".

Advertisement

Also Read: Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Romance Inspires Hallmark’s New Christmas Movie; All You Need To Know

Enhanced security measures and the Impact

It was found that the security measures put in place worked well. In a later interview with People, Olivia confirmed that there had been no further incidents similar to the one at the University of Utah. She attributed this to both the end of the gymnastics season and the enhanced security presence.

As an influencer, Dunne's competition schedule has been less difficult in 2024, but the enhanced security measures have made her and her colleagues feel safer and more at ease.

Coach Jay Clark had previously been thinking about tightening up the team's security because of the dangers that social media presents. Before the incident at the University of Utah, Clark was worried about the illusion of familiarity that fans could get from social media. Due to threats Dunne had received online in the past, which necessitated police action, safety precautions must be taken with vigilance.

Advertisement

Also Read: Caitlin Clark Sole Reason Behind High Viewership in WNBA, According to Data

Balancing fame and safety

Coach Clark continues to encourage his athletes' social media presence despite these obstacles. In response to The New York Times' criticism that Dunne's online activities were bad for women's sports, he stood up for her.

Clark underlined the value of being oneself and the necessity of respecting players' freedom to interact with their fans. He also played along with Dunne's success, making jokes about how much money she makes from her social media activities compared to his own.

Dunne's performance as a gymnast and influencer is amazing. LSU's new security measures aim to ensure that she can thrive in both environments risk-free. Because of the university's commitment to making sure Dunne and her supporters are protected, future events will definitely offer a more secure and safe environment.

Also Read: FACT CHECK: Is Angel Reese Really Going Through Financial Trouble After Losing USD 50 Million Endorsement?