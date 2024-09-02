What Sports Games Are on TV Today? Exploring Labor Day Special

Sports fans can look forward to the exciting sports games on TV today as they face off on Labor Day. The games are scheduled to kill the Monday blues and will be televised on known networks such as ESPN and Fox etc.

Offering fans the opportunity to catch all the action from the comfort of their homes, the schedule is all set. Additionally, for those who prefer streaming, many games will be available on ESPN+ to ensure everyone has access to this thrilling contest.

Here’s the list of top action you can catch today:

Para Athletics and Para Swimming at the 2024 Paris Paralympics

Catch preliminary heats and finals in track & field and preliminary heats in swimming. The athletes will be competing for medals in various events.

Time: 9:00 AM and 3:30 PM

Channel: USA Network

Wheelchair Basketball: USA vs. Japan

The United States women's wheelchair basketball team takes on Japan in a group stage game. This promises to be a thrilling matchup.

Time: 11:45 AM

Channel: USA Network

Goalball Men's Quarterfinal at the 2024 Paris Paralympics

The men's quarterfinals in goalball continue at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Join in progress to witness the intense competition.

Time:1:30 PM

Channel: USA Network

Wheelchair Rugby Bronze Medal Final

The wheelchair rugby tournament continues with the bronze medal match. Experience the excitement as the teams battle for victory.

Time: 2:15 PM

Channel: USA Network

Wheelchair Rugby Gold Medal Final

Don't miss the thrilling conclusion as the wheelchair rugby tournament culminates with the gold medal match. Witness the crowning of the champion team.

Time: 7:45 PM

Channel: USA Network

Premier Lacrosse League Playoff: Carolina Chaos vs. Boston Cannons

This quarterfinal matchup promises intense action as Carolina Chaos takes on Boston Cannons at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Time:8:00 PM

Channel: ESPN

NHRA Drag Racing U.S. Nationals

Catch the final-day action from the Toyota U.S. Nationals, with nitro and Pro Stock races at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Time: 4:00 PM (FS1), 6:00 PM (FOX)

U.S. Open Tennis: Round of 16

Enjoy the exhilarating Round of 16 matches from the Grand Slam event at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York.

Time:3:00 PM and 11:00 PM

Channel: ESPN

College Football: Boston College at Florida State

Witness the action as Boston College takes on Florida State in ACC football at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Time: 11:30 PM

Channel: ESPN

WWE Monday Night Raw

Dive into the world of professional wrestling with the superstars of World Wrestling Entertainment in Denver, Colorado.

Time: 12:00 AM (Next Day)

Channel: USA Network

P.S.: Feel free to check your local TV listings for any changes in the broadcast schedule.

