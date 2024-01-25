‘What the f--- are they doing?’: Travis Kelce reveals hilarious reaction to Bills fake punt call with Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills' Wild Card loss to Kansas City Chiefs is one of the games that will be remembered for its mistakes. While the Bills performed well, some of their plays failed miserably. One such play was Damar Hamlin's fake punt. Travis Kelce recently shared his reaction to it:

Travis Kelce's reaction to failed Damar Hamlin's fake punt play

With just a few minutes into the fourth quarter, the Buffalo Bills made a fake punt play with Damar Hamlin. But unfortunately, the play didn't work and Damar Hamlin was stopped short.

Travis Kelce, who was one of the players who stopped Hamlin short, shared his reaction to that play.

In the recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce revealed what he thinks of the play and what was going on in his mind at that moment.

“Initially, I’m like, ‘What the f— are they doing? 'Fourth and five, in your own territory at that point in the game," Travis had said.

Also Read: Travis Kelce shares retirement plan with brother Jason inspired by Chiefs vs BIlls amid rumors of NFL retirement

Adding further, the Chiefs tight end suggested that it was a really bad move. "That’s not time for a fake… especially in the playoffs, where everything is on the line," Travis Kelce said, explaining his take on the fake punt by Damar Hamlin.

Advertisement

From what it appears, if Travis was in Hamlin's place, he would not have made that call.

But Buffalo Bills indeed thought that it was a good idea but the idea ended up with the family very badly.

As a result, the Kansas City Chiefs won the Divisional Round game and got themselves a spot in the Conference Championships Rounds.

The Chiefs will be facing the Ravens on January 28 for the spot in the Super Bowl.

Also Read: Travis Kelce reveals what Taylor Swift thought of shirtless Jason Kelce after rumors of rift with him and wife Kylie