‘What the f*** is he doing’: Tom Brady reveals what Peyton Manning used to do that pissed off NFL GOAT

The rivalry between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning is considered one of the greatest in NFL history. Although the two quarterbacks are friends today, their competition on the field was intense during the height of their careers.

Looking back on their famous rivalry, Tom Brady recently revealed one thing Peyton Manning used to do that aggravated him to no end.

Peyton Manning's famous pre-snap calls were a pissing-off factor for Tom Brady

In a recent episode of his podcast Let's Go, Tom Brady spoke with Jim Gray about the origins of Peyton Manning's famous "Omaha" audible. Gray asked Brady when Manning first started using that pre-snap call. On the podcast, Brady recalled the early days of their rivalry and how perplexed he initially was by Manning's frequent "Omaha" shouts.

Talking about Peyton’s snap counts, Tom Brady confirmed that the former Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts player took it from his team. According to Brady, the player in his team used Omaha and Alpha as code words for the snap counts.

“Peyton used it so well, it used to piss me off how you can get so many people offside. And I was like what the f*** is he doing that’s so different than when I used to do it,” Tom Brady confessed.

The fact that Peyton Manning was better at using the Omaha call and making it his own is what used to piss the retired NFL legend a lot. However, while Brady envied Manning for it, he also praised him for using the snap call so well.

“Peyton was unbelievable that he could use it the way he did,” Brady has said while answering to Jim Gray.

Eli Manning’s confession of stealing ‘Ohama’ call from Tom Brady

Surprisingly, Eli Manning also revealed during his time at the Dan Patrick Show last week that the ‘Omaha’ call isn’t Peyton Manning’s original creation but something taken from Eli Manning. Eli Manning confessed to taking it from Tom Brady.

Once fierce rivals on the football field, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning now enjoy a lighthearted, buddy-like friendship off the field. The former competitive tension between the two star quarterbacks has thawed over time, allowing Brady and Manning to frequently tease and poke fun at each other good-naturedly.

