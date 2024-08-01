‘What the F**k Is Wrong With You?’: Andrew Tate Calls Out IShowSpeed, KSI and Logan Paul Over Mr Beast Video Appearance

Andrew Tate, the man who loves to stir the pot, is at it again. This time, his target? A trio of internet giants: IShowSpeed, KSI, and Logan Paul. Tate didn’t hold back. He unleashed a verbal tirade, calling them out for their behavior. IShowSpeed caught the brunt of his anger after a particularly cringe-worthy incident involving a baby.

Logan and KSI weren’t spared either. Tate questioned their actions, their maturity, and even KSI’s intelligence. It’s a classic Tate move: shock, outrage, and a whole lot of drama. Are these behaviors just for clicks, or is there a line that shouldn't be crossed?

Andrew Tate didn't hold back his opinions about the influencers featured in MrBeast’s ‘YouTubers fight for $1M’ video. He criticized the exaggerated expressions they made for the video’s thumbnail. “What the f**k is this? Logan, you're a full-grown man. What the f**k is wrong with you? Weirdos,” Tate exclaimed. He continued, “KSI is barely sentient, due to f***ing dumb as f**k, 60 IQ.”

But it was IShowSpeed who received the harshest criticism. Tate called Speed a “detriment to society” after the streamer screamed in a baby’s face during a live broadcast.

Speed faced off with a fan’s baby, shouting right next to the infant during the ‘English or Spanish’ trend. The baby cried out of surprise, leading to an argument between Speed and the child’s father. Security had to step in to mediate the situation.

Tate addressed Speed directly, “I don’t know Speed, and I actually would like to send a message to Speed whenever I talk to him. He has a huge platform amongst the youth and he has to be very careful because he needs to be entertaining. I understand he needs to do his job. I get that. But screaming in babies’ faces—there’s no need to do that.”

Tristan Tate also joined in, slamming IShowSpeed and used a racially-charged insult towards him. The Tate brothers emphasized the need for influencers to act responsibly, especially given their influence over young audiences.

During a candid podcast session, Andrew Tate opened up about his concerns for streamer Adin Ross , whose meteoric rise to fame and wealth hasn't come without its troubles. "I'm worried about him," Tate admitted, highlighting the challenges of young internet celebrities.

Despite attempts to reach out, Ross remains elusive, wrapped up in a lifestyle that Tate views as problematic. "He's a kid. He doesn't do any real work. He sits on streaming websites, f***ing gambling. A dumba**," he explained. Tate didn't hold back, criticizing Ross' off-camera life filled with volatile relationships and unhealthy habits.

"He keeps going on and off drugs and just being an idiot. Falling in love with who*es, breaking up and going on and off drugs, getting fat, putting on loads of weight," Tate added, concerned about Ross's well-being amidst the glitz of internet fame.

What do you think? Should influencers be more mindful of their actions, given their impact on millions? Share your thoughts and join the conversation!