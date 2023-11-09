‘What the hell is wrong with you?’: Stephen A. Smith calls out LeBron James for saying Heat stint had no impact on his legacy

Outspoken ESPN host Stephen A. Smith unleashed a vehement tirade against LeBron James, disputing James' recent assertion that he would have been equally dominant without joining the Miami Heat.

Smith emphasized that LeBron's entry into the GOAT conversation is primarily attributed to his impactful tenure in Miami, where he secured additional Finals MVPs, regular season MVPs, and made four more Finals appearances.

At the time of joining Miami, LeBron had amassed two regular-season MVPs and one Finals appearance in his first seven seasons.

Smith challenged LeBron, stating, “What the hell is wrong with you LeBron?” Smith began. “What the hell is wrong with you?

"Do you realize that your inclusion in the GOAT conversation is a result of what unfolded in Miami? You earned two more Finals MVPs, two more regular season MVPs, and reached four more Finals."

LeBron James on career and Miami Heat Experience

On Monday, ahead of his team's matchup against the Heat, LeBron James stirred the basketball world by discussing his former team.

After the shootaround, James stated, "I shaped my career individually by investing a great deal in the game, striving for greatness."

James hinted at what might have occurred if he hadn't taken his talents to South Beach in 2010.

He clarified that his decision to join Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami was solely driven by the desire to win championships, as he couldn't achieve it with the Cavaliers.

While acknowledging he might have secured fewer championships without the Heat, James asserted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday that he would still have achieved individual success.

During his Miami years, he experienced some of his career's peak moments, winning two regular season MVPs, two championships, and two NBA Finals MVPs, reaching the Finals in all four years.

