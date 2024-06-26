What Time Is 2024 Austrian Grand Prix? Race Format, Venue, Dates, and More

The third sprint race weekend of the year at the storied Red Bull Ring promises to be an exciting event for the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix. Fans can be prepared for fierce contests, erratic conditions, and loads of drama. Here is all the information you require regarding the race schedule, format, and viewing options.

Race format and schedule

The sprint weekend schedule for the Austrian Grand Prix will offer plenty of action for spectators. On Friday, there is just one practice session before Sprint Qualifying takes place. The starting lineup for the 100-kilometer sprint race on Saturday is decided by the results of Sprint Qualifying. To establish the grid for the main event on Sunday, there will be one more qualifying session later on Saturday.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the schedule:

- Practice 1: 10:30 AM - 11:30 PM (GMT)

- Sprint Qualifying: 2:30 PM - 3:14 PM (GMT)

- Sprint Race: 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM (GMT)

- Grand Prix Qualifying: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM (GMT)

- Austrian Grand Prix: 1:00 PM (GMT)

Location and atmosphere

The breathtaking Styrian mountain range, where the Red Bull Ring is located, provides a great backdrop for the thrilling racing action. The 2.6-mile shape of the course is well-known for producing close racing and plenty of passing possibilities, especially at Turns 1, 3, and 4.

The track's most dramatic moments, which heighten the suspense and include crashes and speed limit infractions, will stick in the minds of fans. The passionate backing of Max Verstappen's orange army adds even more to the already amazing atmosphere, which is fantastic for drivers as well as fans.

Where does the grid stand ahead of the race?

Last weekend's race in Spain witnessed Lando Norris of McLaren overtaking Charles Leclerc in the driver standings. The championship race is getting intense with a 69-point difference from the leader. Fans are in for an exciting showdown as Verstappen, Norris, and Leclerc compete to stay at the top.

The constructors championship team standings also indicate a battle for the top spot. The teams will look to extend their lead and have a comfortable contest in the second round of the triple header. The teams now head to Austria ready to deliver a belter.

