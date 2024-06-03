What Time Is The Canadian Grand Prix? Montreal Weather, Place, Dates, And More

The 2024 Formula 1 season continues with the ninth Grand Prix of the championship at Canada’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve this week, on June 7-9. Here’s all you need to know about this race.

Race times

With Montreal sharing the same time zone as Eastern Standard Time (EST) in the United States, the Canadian Grand Prix will have convenient viewing times for U.S. fans. The race is set to kick off on Sunday, June 9, at 2:00 PM EST.

Session Start Times (EST):

Friday, 7 June:

- First Practice: 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM

- Second Practice: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Saturday, 8 June:

- Third Practice: 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM

- Qualifying: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Sunday, 9 June:

- Race: 2:00 PM

Montreal weather forecast

The Canadian Grand Prix weekend weather looks a little unpredictable. Friday will be a lovely day with some sunshine and light winds, though a few showers may blossom. Both first and second practice sessions will be affected by this weather, so it will be important for the teams to keep their fingers on the pulse of any potential changes.

Saturday promises even more rainfall, with a 54% chance of light showers for third practice and qualifying. Though the rain might be slightly sparse, it could still affect the circuit and the teams’ strategies accordingly. Those hoping to gain the upper hand will need to adapt and overcome as the weekend progresses.

Sunday’s weather should be similar to Saturday, with light rain possibly affecting the early stages of the race, which has an official start time of 2:00 PM local time. Have no fear, though, as this weather will clear as the day progresses. The sun should peek out from the clouds to make everything jolly and bright. This all could make for an even spicier race with drivers and teams handling the conditions to hold onto their places.

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve’s history

Located in the St. Lawrence River on Notre Dame Island, the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve has been a fixture on the Formula One calendar since 1978. The 1.6-kilometer course is known for its unpredictable weather and presents some intriguing obstacles for drivers. The circuit poses some interesting challenges for drivers, with heavy braking zones and fast corners creating a stop-start rhythm.

The most famous corners comprise the Senna ‘S’, Droit du Casino, and Hairpin Curve at Turn 10, where overtakes often happen. The most notorious part of the track is Turn 14, where the “Wall of Champions” has ended the careers of many a talented driver, earning its moniker from the legendary World Champions who perished there during the 1999 race.

Current season highlights

The championship has tightened following Leclerc's triumph in Monaco; the Monegasque is currently 31 points behind Verstappen. Oscar Piastri of McLaren and Carlos Sainz of Ferrari took the top two spots on the podium. This season, McLaren has really come of age and is a formidable team in Montreal.

Esteban Ocon is eager to compete in the Canadian Grand Prix even though he had to start from the very back of the grid because of a penalty. Although Team principle Bruno Famin made a suggestion that there might be some adjustments, Ocon plans to give it his all in Montreal.

