What Time Is the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024? Date, How to Watch, and More

The 2024 Paris Olympics is the 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics. It is all set to take place in just two days. The international multi-sport event is scheduled to begin on July 26 and will conclude on August 11 of this year.

Fans are already eagerly anticipating the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics. Read on to find out its date and how to watch it.

What time is the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024?

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 will begin on July 26 at 7.30 pm CEST, followed by the games starting at 8.24 pm CEST.

The Paris 2024 Olympics will break tradition with an unprecedented outdoor Opening Ceremony. Its performance will be on the Seine, with boats for each national delegation, starting from Austerlitz Bridge and ending in front of the Trocadéro.

The opening ceremony of the Olympics will last for three and a half hours, concluding at 11 pm CEST. However, sports enthusiasts can still continue celebrating all night, as bars have received special permission to stay open throughout the night.

How to watch the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024?

Fans wishing to watch the ceremony have plenty of options to do so. It is going to be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website and app, starting at 5:45 pm BST.

Next, BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds will provide live coverage from 7 pm BST.

Moreover, French sports enthusiasts have the option to binge-watch the sports coverage at the national broadcaster, France Télévision.

People in the US must tune in to NBC to see their favorite athletes perform at least nine hours a day. Besides, UK fans who have a TV license must check out BBC to witness Simone Biles and her team showing their best moves at the Olympic events.

Ticket options for the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024

As many as 222,000 free tickets were available for fans to grab to watch the parade moving from the upper banks of the Seine. In addition to this,104,000 paid tickets are offered to fans to watch on the lower quays.

Ticket prices range from €90 to €2,700. It should be noted that, for the first time, there won't be any admission fees charged to fans for the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

In what sequence will the countries enter the parade during the Opening Ceremony?

Firstly, as usual, athletes from Greece will be introduced. This is the tradition of the Olympic opening ceremony.

Next, they will be followed by the Refugee Olympic Team. Lastly, Team France will be introduced.

