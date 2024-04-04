What Was Cody Rhodes’ Honest Reaction To The Rock Replacing Him At WrestleMania 40; Find Out

We can call this year's WrestleMania 40 the People's WrestleMania. WWE has revamped the WrestleMania 40 card multiple times during the whole build. At a point, WWE almost removed Cody Rhodes from Roman Reigns's storyline, and The Rock was interested in the main-event picture.

Surprisingly, fans took the matter into their own hands, turned back on fan-favorite The Rock and WWE management, and started a movement to bring Cody Rhodes back to the main-event picture.

Fans hijacked social media and WWE shows with "WeWantCody" and "RockySucks" trends and chants. WWE management quickly analyzed major fans' backlash ahead of WrestleMania 40.

WWE revamped the storyline, and Cody Rhodes re-introduced it to the main-event picture. The cherry on the cake was the heel turn of The Rock, who turned on The American Nightmare and joined forces with his cousin Roman Reigns.

While talking to Ariel Helwani on his MMA Hour Show, Cody Rhodes gave his first honest reaction to The SmackDown, where WWE decided to remove him from the WrestleMania 40 main event, and The Brahma Bull stepped in.

Cody Rhodes expressed, "After I had conceded the main event to The Rock. I still thought, 'I'm going to find my way there.' I still thought that. It's one of the reasons I stayed dead silent. I didn't want to put an opinion on it. I don't want to get into the backstage details. What was out there is what was out there. I just felt like I was still going to make it. Then, thankfully, literally, millions of people made it so that I did get back."

Cody Rhodes Reacts on Vince McMahon's Situation

A couple of months back, the whole professional wrestling industry was shocked after a former WWE employee named Janel Grant filed a serious harassment case against former WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon and WWE.

Cody Rhodes has again reacted to Vince McMahon’s lawsuit while he was in an interview with Ariel Helwani at his MMA Hour show.

Royal Rumble 2024 winner expressed, “It’s important that when somebody is accused of something, people don’t shame the accuser. He says he likes to see how it plays out in the eyes of the law.”

Cody Rhodes was asked if they had any involvement from Vince McMahon in WWE, and he said he had been dealing with Triple H and Nick Khan for a long time. Vince McMahon is not involved in the company at this time.

