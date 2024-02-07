What was Cody Rhodes' reaction to him getting replaced by The Rock and who was behind it?

We are on the Road to WrestleMania 40. Currently, there is a lot of discussion and controversy around the main event of WrestleMania 40, with top contenders The Rock and Cody Rhodes.

The major twist, unfolded on the last episode of Friday Night SmackDown after Royal Rumble 2024 winner Cody Rhodes came to confront The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and announce who he would face, Roman Reigns or The Workhorse Champion Seth Rollins.

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes announced another man knows Roman Reigns better. Surprisingly, The Rock appeared on WWE television on SmackDown and face-off Roman Reigns.

Since then, fans have been divided into two sections: one supporting Cody Rhodes and another group who wants The Rock to face Roman Reigns.

There are multiple reports of this situation and the report from Fightful reads about whether this situation is a work or not. The report stated, “To be clear if this is or was a work, there were numerous parties that had not been clued in on such as of last Friday. How things have evolved since then are much less clear.”

The report even suggested, “Camps involving Cody, Punk, Seth and creative and producers were not told, “that an elaborate, multi-faceted work was the plan.”

The report even suggested when The Rock vs Roman Reigns come on plan during Royal Rumble 2024 week.

Major twits in WrestleMania 40 card

Some reports suggested a major change in the WrestleMania 40 card came near Royal Rumble 2024 after the whole Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar thing took over the mainstream media attention.

Another report suggested, “There were conversations that Rock/Roman could happen dating back to January 1, but Cody was under the belief that he was slated to face Roman at WrestleMania.”

To date, WWE hasn’t confirmed who will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, and they monitoring the reactions of fans and can make a major change in the card of WrestleMania 40.

WWE has announced they unfold all about WrestleMania 40 at the press conference they will host about WrestleMania 40 featuring all the top stars from Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, The Rock, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Triple H, and more.

The press conference is this coming Thursday at 7 pm ET on all WWE social media platforms for free.

