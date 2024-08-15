What Was the Real-Life Heat Between Roman Reigns and New Bloodline Members Tama Tonga? Find Out

Roman Reigns’ iconic run as the WWE Undisputed Champion came to an end this year at WrestleMania XL. For almost four years, he carried the title and the whole WWE on his back and broke multiple records. He registered his name in the top five longest-reigning WWE championships in history, became the WWE superstar with the most WrestleMania main events, and much more.

WrestleMania XL was not just the end of the iconic reign of Roman Reigns’, but it even marked the end of OG Bloodline. At the Friday Night SmackDown after WrestleMania XL, Solo Sikoa refused to take orders from Paul Heyman even if it was from Roman Reigns; the same night, Solo Sikoa kicked out Jimmy Uso and invited a new member to Bloodline, Tama Tonga.

Later, Tanga Loa was introduced to the faction, and the most recent addition was Samoan Warewolf Jacob Fatu. Solo Sikoa overtook Roman Reigns's position as Tribal Chief and crowned himself the new Tribal Chief.

At SummerSlam 2024, Roman Reigns returned and launched an attack on Solo Sikoa; on the last edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Roman Reigns single-handedly dismantled the entire Bloodline. Some fans felt Roman Reigns was very stiff on the Tonga brothers, and he was just returning the receipt amid their real-life beef.

Many WWE fanatics might not know that Tonga's brother and Roman Reigns had some issues, and they even beefed with each other on social media at one point. Friday Night SmackDown was the first time Roman Reigns put his hands on Tama Tonga or Tanga Loa, but he exchanged word jabs with Tama Tonga on social media years before.

When Tama Tonga was in NJPW, he roasted IWC on Twitter X. The fans mass-reported him, which led to the temporary termination of his X account. Later, when his account was unbanned, he went off on Roman Reigns for mocking him, too, and ultimately, his reaction to his tweet got his Twitter banned.

Tama Tonga reacted, “Got the #Snitch. Your bark can’t seem to get over your yard for me to hear you. My yard has no fences; come test your skills here anytime. “Jealousy is a bitch trait"—what album is that from? #RomanTheRat,”



Roman Reigns reacted to Tama Tonga's challenge and mocked him once again: “I actually doubled your little video views for you in like four hours. You should be thankful. Thanks for the laughs, too!”

Amid their personal beef, WWE signed suitable candidates to stand against Roman Reigns; to make it even more personal, New Bloodline is all set to begin their warfare against Roman Reigns. Down the line, Roman Reigns’s OG Bloodline will come together to face New Bloodlin., The Bloodline saga is going to be an interesting storyline.

WWE fanatics are expecting Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa to face each other at WWE Bash in Berlin 2024, but reports suggest WWE is not planning for Roman Reigns to make his in-ring return at Bash in Berlin 2024.

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 is the next premium live event after the mega-success of SummerSlam 2024. Bash in Berlin 2024 is set to take place on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

