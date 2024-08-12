What Was the Rivalry Between CM Punk and Triple H in WWE? Everything You Need To Know

A photo of CM Punk and Triple H is doing the rounds on social media on the internet. It’s said that the snap was clicked at WWE backstage after the SummerSlam pay-per-view, right after Punk’s match with Drew McIntyre.

The image has taken the WWE Universe by surprise. While some fans are saying that they hadn’t anticipated the day when these would get together in one frame, some are calling them G.O.A.T.S of WWE. The reason is, that everybody knows that the two of them haven’t been the best of friends and instead have been ardent enemies a decade back.

CM Punk leaving WWE in 2014 on a sour note had a lot to do with Triple H then. Punk was supposed to face Triple H in a match at WrestleMania 30 match, but he didn’t want that. Instead, Punk wanted to main event. Triple H and Vince McMahon ditched Punk for that, for which he felt offended and left WWE in 2014.

The heat between the two seems to have been there since the very beginning of Punk’s career in WWE. Punk had started in 2006 as ROH Champion, which certainly didn’t please Triple H since Punk’s reign was compared to Hunter’s ‘Reign of Terror’.

It was said that both Triple H and Shawn Michaels had developed a distaste for Punk, and allegedly tried to bury him. Then at Survivor Series, Punk teamed up with DX for the tag-team match, and it became another thorn in Triple H’s eyes, as Punk got more cheers and appraisals from the crowd than anybody else.

Advertisement

Also Read: CM Punk Moves Past Old Reputation With New Attitude in WWE: Report

The next notable point came in 2010, when Triple H would insult Punk’s looks, hair, and hygiene during a promo with Straight Edge Society. The two then got into a storyline which further flared up tensions between them.

And throughout all of this, Punk has maintained that Hunter always tried to finish him in WWE. Even their promo battles on Monday Night RAW reeked of serious tensions between the two, which they would vent at each other on the mic. And then the tensions continued, until it all came down to a point in 2014, when Punk was denied a main-event match by Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 30, and was expected to face Triple H instead.

Punk released all his anger in an interview with Chris Jericho in which he accused WWE of “stifling” him and making it a “toxic” place to work. And he walked out after Royal Rumble 2014. Punk carried the hate against Punk for the next decade, and he showed it by refusing to shake hands with William Regal in AEW because he considered Regal as stooge of Triple H.

Advertisement

However, when Punk walked out of AEW, after developing differences with Tony Khan, Triple H didn’t waste a moment, knowing that burying the hatchet would be best for the business. Punk had even met Triple H at WWE backstage in Chicago. And at Survivor Series 2023, Punk made a sensational return to WWE, a decade after he left the place on a serious, bitter note. Both Triple H and Punk have seemingly come out of their rivalry, and they are now on good terms. Let's wait and watch how far these two go out to churn out the best content for WWE.

Also Read: CM Punk Explains Major Difference Between Vince McMahon and Triple H's Visions For WWE: ‘Leftover 80s weird macho energy’