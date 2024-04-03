What Was Triple H’s Reaction to WWE Fans Turning Their Backs on The Rock for Cody Rhodes Ahead of WrestleMania 40?

This year’s Road to WrestleMania was one of the most twisted Road to WrestleMania ever. The card for WrestleMania XL got revamped multiple times. The major turn came when CM Punk got injured at the Royal Rumble 2024 match.

Initially, The Second City Saint planned to main-event WrestleMania 40 Night One for WWE Heavyweight Champion against Seth Rollins. The departure of CM Punk almost destroyed the WrestleMania 40 card.

WWE changed the plans and tried to replace Cody Rhodes instead of CM Punk, who was initially supposed to face Roman Reigns for the second time at WrestleMania 40. And for Roman Reigns, WWE called The Rock for the dream match.

Surprisingly, fans turned their back on The Rock and WWE management. WWE analyzed the heat and revamped the card, where Cody Rhodes was re-inserted in the match against Roman Reigns. The Rock turned heel on Cody Rhodes and joined forces with his cousin The Rock.

Recently, Triple H appeared in an interview with ESPN, revealing his initial thoughts on the WWE Universe turning their backs on The Rock for Cody Rhodes.

Triple H said, “We always have to call audibles every single week. Everything you do is dependent on reactions. That’s what we do as an industry. The beautiful thing with this group and with Cody and Roman and Rock especially, everybody’s got their ear to the ground. And then we all just get together and figure the s— out”

Paul Heyman Reacts To If The Rock Will Betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Cody Rhodes saga is one of the most unpredictable storylines in WWE history. Fans and experts strongly predict that The Final Boss will ultimately betray Roman Reigns.

Recently, Paul Heyman gave an interview to Forbes where he reacted to fan theories and easter eggs about The Rock betraying Roman Reigns at the end.

Paul Heyman said, "I don't know, and it's something that certainly my suggestion would be that's a great question to ask The Rock, and I'm sure he'd be happy to answer it. But it is a conspiracy. And just because it's a conspiracy theory doesn't mean there's not a conspiracy behind it."



He added, “So my father always taught me, 'Just because you're paranoid doesn't mean the whole world's not against you,' so I'm sure there's something to it. And my suggestion would be ask the final boss, ask The Rock.”

