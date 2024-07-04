What Weight Class Is Conor McGregor? All You Need to Know About Divisions The Notorious Has Fought In

Conor McGregor is quite a personality. The Irishman has been in the news ever since he started to gain traction in the UFC. While his outside the octagon shenanigans have garnered significant eyeballs, McGregor was equally mystic inside the cage as well. He became the very first fighter to carry two belts in two weight divisions simultaneously.

‘The Notorious’ has competed in three different weight classes. Surprisingly, his comeback fight against Michael Chandler is slated for middleweight. Thus, McGregor would become the first athlete in the UFC to compete in four different weight classes if the middleweight bout materializes. But, it was his success in various weight divisions that made McGregor such a big name.

Conor McGregor’s success story throughout the weight classes

Conor McGregor made his debut in the featherweight division back in 2013. After notching up his maiden victory against Marcus Brimage, McGregor went on a seven fight winning spree. Looking at his domination, McGregor was given a shot at Chad Mendez’s interim belt. Surely enough, ‘Mystic Mac’ won and also knocked out the champion, Jose Aldo in just 13 seconds.

Having established unparalleled domination in featherweight, McGregor set his sights on the lightweight division. Pitted against Eddie Alvarez in UFC 205, McGregor knocked him out to walk with two belts on his shoulders. However, there is another weight class that McGregor fought in, but unfortunately, could not harness enough success.

Following a dominant victory against Micahel Johnson, Nate Diaz called out Conor McGregor. With a fierce back-and-forth ensuing between the two, they locked horns at welterweight in UFC 196. Diaz secured the victory via a rear naked choke, but McGregor got his revenge in UFC 202, winning via decision.

Meanwhile, with an ornamented career so far, Conor McGregor is looking to come back for one last hurrah. But will he be able to finish his story?

Return of Conor McGregor in doldrums

Conor McGregor last appeared in the octagon at UFC 264. While Dustin Poirier basked in glory, fans saw a bruised and battered McGregor leave the arena. Surely, this is not the visual that McGregor wants to end his career with. And thus, ‘The Notorious’ is fixated on making a comeback. The Irishman was slated to headline UFC 303 but an unfortunate toe injury put him out.

Now, with his future looking bleak, there are no confirmations on when McGregor will return. Although ‘Mystic Mac’ has hinted at a possible August- September return, Dana White did not seem interested. Reports have also emerged about Michael Chandler being offered an alternate fight with Islam Makhachev. Thus, with so many things going on, it will be interesting to see how McGregor plans to save his legacy.