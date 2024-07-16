What Were the Charges Against Patriots WR Kayshoun Boutte? All You Need To Know As State Drops Underage Gambling and Fraud Accusations

Kayshon Boutte, a New England Patriots wide receiver, had the charges against him for underage gambling and computer fraud dismissed. According to Boutte's counsel, the state of Louisiana has dismissed the charges against the 22-year-old. Boutte was arrested in January on suspicions that he engaged in illicit sports betting while at LSU.

According to a statement issued by the Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement Division on Jan. 25, Boutte placed more than 8,900 wagers on athletic events between April 6, 2022, and May 7, 2023, when he was 20.

According to the statement, Boutte utilized an alias to bypass Louisiana's age-requirement rules for placing sports wagers. Of Boutte's more than 8,900 bets, at least 17 were on college football games, with at least six of those on LSU football.

As per the timetable provided by the Louisiana State Police, Boutte would have started wagering on games for at least one week after being picked by the Patriots. He was chosen in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft on April 29, 2023.

League regulations prohibit players from betting on NFL games or engaging in any other type of gambling while inside a team or league facility.

In May, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo informed reporters that the organization would allow Boutte to participate in summer exercises unless the NFL disciplined him.

"Right now he's out here. We'll wait to hear from the league going forward, but he's out here doing a good job for us," Mayo said.

Kayshoun Boutte should be happy now

With the accusations dismissed, Boutte can now focus on joining the Patriots in 2024. After a successful first two seasons in collegiate football, his draft value dipped during his junior year at LSU, and he was selected in the sixth round by New England in 2023. He appeared in just five games as a rookie last year, totaling two catches on seven targets for 19 yards.

Boutte established an SEC single-game record of 308 receiving yards against Ole Miss in December 2020 as a freshman, and he had nine touchdown catches the following season as a sophomore. However, he suffered injuries during a poor junior season with the Tigers before entering the NFL draft.

Boutte has a tough battle for a roster place this summer in a crowded New England Receivers room. He'll compete for a place alongside Kendrick Bourne, Demario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster, K.J. Osborn, rookies Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, Tyquan Thornton, and Jalen Reagor.

