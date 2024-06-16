What Were the Most Goals Scored and Highest Scoring Game in the NHL Stanley Cup Finals? All You Need To Know

The ongoing NHL Stanley Cup Finals is having an intense competition between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers. While the former is currently leading the series, the latter had a phenomenal performance scoring some remarkable goals in Game 4.

However, with that, many of us would be interested to learn more about the history of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, particularly about who has the most goals scored and which was the highest-scoring game in the NHL Finals.

What was the most goals scored game in the NHL Stanley Cup Finals?

There are three teams in NHL history that have achieved the honor of scoring the most goals in the finals. These include the Vegas Golden Knights, Maple Leafs, and Red Wings in 2022-23, 1941-42, and 1935-36 respectively.

All of the mentioned teams were able to record 9 points each during their game, resulting in a lavish victory against their rivalry.

Additionally, chasing this set record, there are as many as nine teams who are positioned next in the most goals scored game list as they scored 8 points in their respective games.

Among these teams include the Edmonton Oilers who were able to score 8 goals twice. They first achieved this feat during the 1984-85 season against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Now once again, the Oilers repeated the feat and defeated the Florida Panthers in Game 4 by scoring 8 goals during the 2023-24 Stanley Cup Finals.

The Oilers failed to win a single game against the Panthers in the last three games but the win made them head to Game 5 on Tuesday in Florida.

What Was the Highest Scoring Game in the NHL Stanley Cup Finals?

Back in 1987, the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings competed in a historic matchup. The Oilers won by 13-3 victory with some of the best players including Wayne Gretzky by their side. The Canadian professional hockey player himself contributed seven points in the game.

It is important to note that with Gretzky and the Oilers, things have always remained hopeful. However, during a playoff competition in 1982, the Los Angeles Kings took over the Oilers with a remarkable 10-8 victory.

