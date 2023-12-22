What would Patrick Mahomes have to do to surpass Tom Brady as NFL GOAT? Cris Collinsworth lays his condition

Tom Brady is the GOAT of the NFL. But he’s retired, and NFL fans are wondering who’ll be the next greatest of all time. In the race to top Tom Brady, there’s no one but Patrick Mahomes, who has a good chance. But what will it take for Mahomes to surpass Brady? Let’s hear it from Cris Collinsworth.

Cris Collinsworth opines on what will take Patrick Mahomes to top Tom Brady

On Wednesday, Cris Collinsworth was a part of the Dan Patrick, during which he was asked what it will take for Patrick Mahomes to top NFL legend Tom Brady as the NFL greatest quarterback. According to the Sunday Night Football analyst, it won’t take seven Super Bowl rings but five to potentially top Tom Brady.

"He doesn't necessarily have to get seven, eight, whatever the case may be, but he’d have to win at least five,” Cris Collinsworth said, explaining his requirements for Patrick Mahomes to get ahead of the NFL legend. Cris noted that Tom Brady’s Buccaneers Super Bowl win has a major hand in setting the GOAT’S case higher than anyone.

“I think Tom going to Tampa and winning another one set the bar really high. I still think has a chance. He can do some really magical things,” the sports analyst said, concluding his take. Tom Brady retired from the NFL in early 2023, with his last team being the Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Patrick Mahomes is just 28 years old, and he has already won two championship rings. So going forward, he has got plenty of time to achieve at least five championship rings to get ahead of Tom Brady in the NFL GOAT’s position. What do you think? Can Patrick Mahomes really beat Tom Brady?