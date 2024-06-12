What Would Travis Kelce Change if He Becomes US President? His Air Force One Plan Revealed

On June 10, the Kansas City Chiefs posted a video on TikTok in which tight end Travis Kelce could be seen discussing what he would do if he were the U.S. President. This video shows that Travis has some grand plans if he were to become President.

The video coincides with the recent visit of the Kansas City Chiefs team to the White House on May 31, where they celebrated their Super Bowl victory.

What are Travis's plans for Air Force One?

While referencing the US President's special aircraft, Air Force One, Travis revealed that if he were to become President, he would take Air Force One to Hawaii. Travis remarked,“I would take Air Force to Hawaii.” When asked who would accompany him on the plane, Kelce replied, “The Squad. Hopefully, we can all fit. I think we could all fit on there.”

When his teammate George Karlaftis was asked about his plans if he were to become President, George said, “My family’s over in Greece man, you know, half my family.” He continued, “So I’d fly them over and just enjoy the White House. Maybe run around, they have a golf course out there.”

Biden Didn't Forget Travis' Antics

Last year, when the Chiefs visited President Biden at the White House, Travis jokingly approached the podium after presenting President Joe Biden with a Kansas City Chiefs jersey.

"So, I've been waiting for this..." Kelce said at the time before teammate Patrick Mahomes pushed him away from the podium.

Biden did not forget this incident. This year, when addressing the crowd, he turned the podium over to Travis, poking fun at the football player for his antics the previous year.